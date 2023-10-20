Pac-12 pigskin intrigue: Are Oregon and Washington the two best teams in the country?

Georgia exists. Michigan exists. Florida State and Oklahoma are unbeaten, too. Yet, are Oregon and Washington the two best teams in the country? We asked our Pac-12 football panel.

Matt Zemek: They could be. However, we need to see Washington play really well against good teams away from Seattle. We also need to see how Florida State, Texas and Oklahoma all handle the next few weeks. It’s not an absurd claim to make, with Georgia being inconsistent and Michigan not yet playing any opponent who is really good, but it’s not a clear-cut reality, either.

Zachary Neel: It’s too early in the season to make a statement as strong as that. They’re two of the best teams in the country, but you can’t ignore Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, Oklahoma, etc.

Matt Wadleigh: No. Washington is in that conversation, as is Oregon, but Florida State and Georgia, to me, are the best in the business right now.

*

Follow Fighting Irish Wire for more on Notre Dame after the Irish beat USC.

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football after the loss to Washington.

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs against Utah and into November.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire