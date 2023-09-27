Pac-12 passing yards leaders ahead of Shedeur Sanders’ showdown with Caleb Williams

Folsom Field will play host this weekend to one of the best quarterback matchups you’ll see in college football this season: Shedeur Sanders vs. Caleb Williams.

Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, is expected to be the first quarterback selected in the 2024 NFL draft while Sanders has been exceptional through his first handful of games at Colorado. With Williams leading the USC Trojans and Sanders under center for the Buffs, we should see plenty of points scored on Saturday.

Ahead of this weekend’s showdown between Williams and Sanders, here’s an updated look at the Pac-12’s passing yards leaders through Week 4:

Jaden Rashada (Arizona State) — 403 passing yards

Unfortunately, the freshman QB is currently out for at least the next handful of weeks due to an injury.

Sam Jackson V (Cal) — 426

Sam Jackson V entered this season as Cal’s starting QB, but he has competition with the next arm on this list.

Ben Finley (Cal) — 533

It’s currently unclear whether Jackson or Ben Finley will be Cal’s primary quarterback moving forward this season.

Ashton Daniels (Stanford) — 534

Ashton Daniels threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns in his collegiate starting debut against Hawaii.

DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State) — 828

Uiagalelei being eighth on this list shows how much depth the Pac-12 has at quarterback.

UCLA’s true freshman QB has helped the Bruins get off to a 3-1 start this season.

While he’s one of the few quarterbacks on this list with over 1,000 passing yards, de Laura also leads the Pac-12 with five interceptions.

Bo Nix’s Heisman campaign received a boost thanks to his dominant performance against Colorado.

Caleb Williams (USC) — 1,200

Because of the number of blowout wins USC has enjoyed so far, Williams hasn’t seen the field much in the fourth quarter this season.

Washington State is 4-0 and riding high with Ward under center.

Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) — 1,410

Shedeur Sanders also owns 11 touchdown passes and just one interception through four games.

Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) — 1,636

Washington is arguably the Pac-12’s best team so far and Michael Penix Jr. has been near-unstoppable.

