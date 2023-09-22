Pac-12 Outpacing Higher-Spending Conferences Despite Realignment

The Pac-12 as we know it is going out with a bang.

All but two of the conference’s 12 current members are committed to joining other conferences next season. But the Pac-12 has eight 3-0 schools in the AP Top 25 rankings heading into Week 4 of the college football season, and for the first time in history, there will be three matchups between Top-25 teams from the Pac-12 in the same week: No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon, No. 22 UCLA at No. 11 Utah and No. 14 Oregon State at No. 21 Washington State. That last matchup is a doozy, since it features the only two teams without plans to leave the Pac-12 for the 2024-25 season.

No doubt, though, there will be plenty of attention on Deion Sanders leading the Buffaloes into Oregon for his first game against a Pac-12 opponent as head coach. Colorado has been the story of college football this season, starting undefeated and drawing record TV audiences along the way. The Buffaloes, however, haven’t beaten a top-10 team on the road since 1995, and they will be without two-way star Travis Hunter due to injury. Sanders’ squad is a 21-point underdog, according to DraftKings and FanDuel, but count on plenty of fans to tune in.

It’s ironic that the conference hit hardest by realignment has been the strongest to start off the season, but it is also surprising, as its schools are punching well above their weight financially. Per Sportico's Intercollegiate Finances Database, Pac-12 public schools spent an average of $35.9 million on their football programs during the 2021-22 season, behind the SEC ($49.5 million), Big Ten ($42.9 million) and ACC ($38.8 million).

Only four Pac-12 football programs ranked among the top 25 public schools in expenses for that year. Washington, heading to the Big Ten next year, ranked No. 2 in the country with a $70.4 million budget, thanks in part to a $17 million severance payment. Oregon ($40.7 million), Utah ($40.1 million) and Arizona State ($39.3 million) ranked 23, 24 and 25, respectively.

