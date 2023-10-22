Pac-12 officials lambasted for picking up flag in Arizona State vs. Washington game

The Arizona State vs. Washington game on Saturday night turned on a huge turnover when ASU's Trenton Bourguet threw a pick-six against the Huskies.

But should ASU have ever been in that situation?

Social media lambasted the Pac-12 officials for picking up a flag earlier in that possession against Washington.

Bourguet had thrown an incomplete pass to Troy Omeire on a first-and-10 play at Washington's 19-yard line on the drive, and an official initially threw a flag on the Huskies for holding Omeire.

But after talking together, the officials picked up the flag.

Video replays showed the Washington defender grabbing Omeire's jersey twice.

Later on the possession, on a fourth-and-3 play, Bourguet was intercepted by Mishael Powell, who ran it back all the way for a touchdown to give Washington a 12-7 lead.

Had the penalty on Washington been assessed as originally called, the Sun Devils might not have been in that situation.

Washington ended up winning the game, 15-7.

More: Arizona State's upset attempt of Washington comes up short in Pac-12 college football game

Social media slammed the Pac-12 officials for picking up the flag, with some saying that the Sun Devils were 'robbed' against Washington:

This was not called a holding. pic.twitter.com/5T9h9oRNqz — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2023

Arizona State was just hosed by the officials. That was egregious, and they picked up the PI flag.

pic.twitter.com/rS2uPiiSDd — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 22, 2023

Arizona State gets screwed on pass interference non-call & then tosses Pick-6 instead of kicking chip shot FG to go up 4. UW now up 12-7 midway thru 4th — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 22, 2023

This was a flag on Washington for pass interference then picked up by the refs deeming it “legal.” wtf is legal about this? Arizona St got screwed out of a first down pic.twitter.com/6mxu5GskVs — CFBBlueprint (@CFBBluePrint) October 22, 2023

And then Washington gets a pick 6 a few plays later… https://t.co/xFIDILTzhl — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 22, 2023

Originally flagged, Pac-12 officials talked about it, and picked it up.



Then, Trenton Boutguet throws a pick-six for Washington’s first TD of the night. ASU just got royally robbed. pic.twitter.com/roTD8VRdUw — Logan Brown (@LoganABrown) October 22, 2023

Refs picked up the flag thrown for pass interference on this play in Washington vs ASU.



Probably one of the worst calls I’ve ever witnessed in college football. pic.twitter.com/2TXgtd1IbK — J5 Sports (@J5_Sports1) October 22, 2023

“No foul on the play, the contact was ruled legal.”



If Washington ends up in the #CFBPlayoff, we can point to this no call.



It saved their night and the hopes of a really special season. pic.twitter.com/buhKqw9niP — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) October 22, 2023

What do you think of the officiating in the ASU vs. Washington game Saturday night?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pac-12 refs slammed for no-call in ASU football vs. Washington game