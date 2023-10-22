Advertisement

Pac-12 officials lambasted for picking up flag in Arizona State vs. Washington game

Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
·2 min read

The Arizona State vs. Washington game on Saturday night turned on a huge turnover when ASU's Trenton Bourguet threw a pick-six against the Huskies.

But should ASU have ever been in that situation?

Social media lambasted the Pac-12 officials for picking up a flag earlier in that possession against Washington.

Bourguet had thrown an incomplete pass to Troy Omeire on a first-and-10 play at Washington's 19-yard line on the drive, and an official initially threw a flag on the Huskies for holding Omeire.

But after talking together, the officials picked up the flag.

Video replays showed the Washington defender grabbing Omeire's jersey twice.

Later on the possession, on a fourth-and-3 play, Bourguet was intercepted by Mishael Powell, who ran it back all the way for a touchdown to give Washington a 12-7 lead.

Had the penalty on Washington been assessed as originally called, the Sun Devils might not have been in that situation.

Washington ended up winning the game, 15-7.

Did Pac-12 officials rob ASU football of a monumental upset over Washington? Some people think so.

Social media slammed the Pac-12 officials for picking up the flag, with some saying that the Sun Devils were 'robbed' against Washington:

What do you think of the officiating in the ASU vs. Washington game Saturday night?

