Pac-12 North results ahead of week five: Cal remains undefeated behind gritty defense

Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth breakdown the Pac-12 North ahead of week five of the college football season. The Golden Bears own the top spot in the north behind a defense that's shown it's toughness this season, including last weekend's 28-20 victory over Ole Miss in which Cal's defense came away with multiple stops late to secure the victory. See more Pac-12 football every Tuesday on "Inside Pac-12 Football" on Pac-12 Network.

