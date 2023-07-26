Pac-12 News: Colorado Buffaloes reportedly in discussions on move to Big-12

It looks like more conference realignment is on the way, this time involving the Colorado Buffaloes.

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Colorado is in serious discussions to leave the Pac-12 for the Big-12, and a board meeting is scheduled for Thursday to discuss the possibility.

There also is a meeting of the Big 12 presidents scheduled for Wednesday night, apparently to discuss the topic of expansion.

The Buffs have been rumored to be looking to leave the Pac-12 for months, with their likely destination being the Big 12. When reached for comment by ESPN, Colorado athletic director Rick George declined comment on any potential moves, saying: “We are where we are. We’ve just got to figure it out,” per Thamel.

Colorado could be the next domino to fall in the conference realignment line. Rumors have also mentioned Arizona State, Oregon and Washington, though nothing seems likely to happen any time soon.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire