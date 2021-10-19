Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth discusses the midseason rise of Utah football on "Pac-12 After Dark"

Reuters

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the proposed rules should be finalized next year and should increase competition to drive down prices, so the devices cost "hundreds instead of thousands of dollars." The changes "will help millions of Americans with mild to moderate healing loss get access to cheaper and more convenient access to hearing aids," she told reporters, adding just one-fifth of the estimated 37.5 million Americans who have trouble hearing use such aids. The rule allows greater reach to communities of color that have been typically lacked access to hearing aids, said Xavier Becerra, secretary of Health and Human Services.