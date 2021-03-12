Pac-12 Networks analysts and former student-athletes Richard Jefferson and Earl Watson reflect on the adversity teams have gone through this season

Pac-12 Networks analysts and former student-athletes Richard Jefferson (Arizona) and Earl Watson (UCLA) reflect on the amount of adversity student-athletes and teams have gone through during the 2020-21 season, amid a pandemic. "I just want to give a compliment and say thank on behalf as a former Pac-10/Pac-12 alum. I think you guys represented this conference and yourselves extremely well," said Jefferson.

