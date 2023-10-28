Pac-12 Network crew channels their inner Taylor Swift for Halloween
Pac-12 Network's Ashley Adamson, Shane Vereen and Nick Aliotti integrate Taylor Swift lyrics into their game picks for Week 9 of the 2023 Pac-12 football season.
Oregon kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive with a big road win over Utah.
Upsets can emerge where we least expect them, so we'll have our eye out for major surprises in Week 9.
