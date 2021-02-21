Pac-12 Network analysts predict which stars will shine brightest in March
Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson asks fellow analysts Eldridge Recasner and Robert Ehsan to predict which Pac-12 Conference player will shine brightest this March. Rescasner gives a shoutout to Washington State's Noah Williams, who has scored 72 points in his last two games, but ultimately goes with USC's Evan Mobley. Ehsan chose Colorado's McKinley Wright IV, who would be playing in the NCAA tournament for the first time as a senior.