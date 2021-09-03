Pac-12 Network analyst Ryan Leaf predicts No. 20 Washington will go 12-0 this football season

Pac-12 Network analyst Ryan Leaf makes a bold projection on The Pregame, predicting that the No. 20 Washington Huskies will go a perfect 12-0 and win the Pac-12 Conference this season. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.