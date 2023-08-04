Pac-12 merger with ACC was a good idea, but Pac-12 didn’t strike when it had a chance

It has been fascinating to see the realignment wheel spin in the summer of 2023 for all sorts of reasons here at Trojans Wire. One is that when we Google search certain topics such as “Pac-12 ACC merger,” we have seen our stories from July of 2022 emerge in those searches. The things we wrote 13 months ago still apply today, in many ways.

What has changed is that the Pac-12 has run out of time and has even less leverage. On its face, a Pac-12 merger with the ACC seems like a great idea, but the Pac-12 has been so painfully slow to act that it probably doesn’t have the time or the leverage to create an 11th-hour rescue plan for the conference.

Ducks Wire joined us in discussing this point, as you’ll see below:

MATT ZEMEK, TROJANS WIRE

Dec 4, 2021; Charlotte. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Yes. Remember the alliance among the Pac-12, Big Ten, and ACC, and the Big Ten backed out of it? The Pac-12 and ACC could still do something to improve the visibility of each league on television, get ESPN dollars, create a lot of interesting nonconference games, and boost revenue in football and basketball. If this seems logistically unworkable, let’s realize that the Pac-12 and ACC could simply play conference games in their current configurations, but play noncon games with each other. It’s not as logistically impossible as it might first seem.

ZACHARY NEEL, DUCKS WIRE

Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

I think this was a great idea a year ago, and I was really a fan of the “All-Coastal Conference” idea. However, I think that ship has sailed. While a conference that consists of Oregon, Washington, Utah, Florida State, Clemson, Miami, and North Carolina at the top seems enticing, it feels like there are other options that are far more attainable. When you consider all of the GOR and buyout issues that the ACC currently has, I don’t see that happening at all, though it is a fun thought experiment

MATT WADLEIGH, TROJANS AND BUFFALOES WIRE

Saturday, Dec 3, 2022. Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Pac-12 and ACC merging together would be a logistical headache. Furthermore, if Oregon, Washington, and Arizona do leave, the ACC probably won’t be very interested. Just imagine Oregon State and others facing off against Clemson and Miami.

JULY OF 2022

Mar 12, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

In July of 2022, we wrote:

“Let’s go through the many ways an ACC-Pac-12 merger would help ESPN. Let’s start with this: Since ESPN is firmly aligned with the ACC, an ACC merger with the Pac-12 basically means ESPN would have two mega-conferences under its umbrella, and Fox only one.”

CULTURE

Jul 13, 2022; Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 presidents at places such as Stanford and Berkeley and Seattle and Eugene would never want to live in the Big 12. The ACC — North Carolina, Virginia, Duke — is a different story. The cultural fit is far better in the ACC than the Big 12, which makes a Pac-12-ACC merger more conceptually reasonable.

ESPN/DISNEY AND THE SEC

Oct 16, 2004; West Lafayette, IN. Mandatory Credit:Photo by Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (©) Copyright 2004 by Matthew Emmons

ESPN wants to get nine SEC games per season. It didn’t get those nine games in 2024. How could it get them in the future? By adding Clemson and Florida State to the SEC.

If those schools leave, the ACC could be in a much weaker position, which would make a merger with the Pac-12 more feasible. ESPN could broker a deal in which lots of horsetrading occurs and makes the Pac-12-ACC merger more of a possibility.

ACC GRANT OF RIGHTS

USA TODAY Sports

We talked about the ACC grant of rights issue on Thursday, specifically in relationship to Florida State, which wants to escape the ACC now, not later. If FSU can bust up the ACC grant of rights, the landscape for a merger becomes more realistic. We don’t know if FSU can in fact do this, but it is certainly trying to.

NOT GAME-CHANGING MONEY, BUT MORE MONEY

Apr 9, 2017; Arlington, TX. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Getting some Pac-12-ACC nonconference games won’t represent transformative money, but it would mean more money. The Pac-12 has to squeeze every last dollar from every last deal to give its members reason to make an 11th-hour pivot back to the conference and away from the Big 12.

The Pac-12 needs to go down swinging … but it currently seems it is not. That’s so Pac-12.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire