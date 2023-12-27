Pac-12 men's basketball: Team-by-team glance as CU Buffs set for final season in league

Dec. 26—During November and the bulk of December, Colorado men's basketball coach Tad Boyle tries to stay focused on the various tasks immediately before him.

That means he doesn't indulge in too much looking ahead to the start of conference play. Yet at times taking a peek at the competition proves inescapable.

"I watch scores. I watch games when I can," Boyle said. "I watched UCLA (last week). They lost a tough one to Northridge. During the season I'm kind of a one-track-mind when it comes to basketball. So I watch scores, I watch games when I can. Again, the nonconference, we need everybody to win as much as they can win. When they don't it's disappointing, but there's nothing you can do about it.

"Once you get into league play, it's a dogfight every night no matter who you're playing, where you're playing. You want your opponents to have some credibility, and the only way you get that is by beating good opponents in the nonconference."

On Friday, the Buffs begin their final run through the Pac-12 Conference before moving next season to the Big 12, hosting Washington in a key opening-weekend matchup on Friday (7 p.m., ESPNU). Arizona has been dominant, the Los Angeles schools have been disappointing, and the door is wide open for a team like the Buffs to stake a claim as the next in line behind the Wildcats.

On the eve of what should be an interesting final season for the Pac-12, at least in its modern format, a team-by-team look at how the league fared in nonconference play.

Pac-12 men's basketball nonconference review

Arizona Wildcats

Record: 9-2

NET/KenPom rankings: 2/3

Best wins: at Duke, Wisconsin, Michigan State (neutral floor), Alabama (neutral).

Bad losses: None.

Outlook: The Wildcats have established themselves not only as the team to beat in the conference but a premier team nationally with a stellar run through nonconference play. North Carolina transfer Caleb Love has found a home in Tucson, and forward Oumar Ballo leads a dominant and versatile frontcourt. UA's only losses occurred against quality foes on neutral floors (Purdue, Florida Atlantic), and after opening league play with two games in the Bay Area, the Wildcats will have an opportunity to take an early command of the league standings when they host the Buffs and Utah during the first weekend of January.

Arizona State Sun Devils

Record: 6-5

NET/KenPom rankings: 144/118

Best wins: San Francisco, SMU

Bad loss: at San Diego

Outlook: The Sun Devils have done little to be considered serious conference or NCAA Tournament contenders. Nor have they done enough to be completely dismissed. Home wins against San Francisco and SMU were decent, but ASU goes into Pac-12 play ranked last among league teams in field goal percentage (.410) and 3-point percentage (.290).

California Golden Bears

Record: 4-7

NET/KenPom rankings: 221/161

Best wins: Santa Clara, UC San Diego

Bad losses: Pacific, Montana State

Outlook: As expected, the Golden Bears have struggled in the first season under coach Mark Madsen. But Cal has been competitive at times, taking San Diego State to overtime and losing in double overtime at Butler. Texas Tech transfer Fardaws Aimaq, who also played for Madsen at Utah Valley, has been a bright spot as one of only two Pac-12 players (also Washington's Keion Brooks Jr.) to finish nonconference play among the league's top five in rebounding (Aimaq is first at 10.7) and scoring (tied for fifth, 16.9).

Colorado Buffaloes

Record: 9-2

NET/KenPom rankings: 33/24

Best win: Miami (neutral)

Bad losses: Florida State (neutral)

Outlook: Outside of a regrettable loss against Florida State, CU's offense has operated at a high level. The defense has displayed lapses but also has shown an ability to dominate. KJ Simpson has put together the strongest nonconference run by any Pac-12 guard, but the difference between a good and potentially great season for the Buffs will hinge on getting standout freshman Cody Williams into the lineup consistently. Williams is shooting .623 and averaging 14.0 points but has missed four games, including the past three, due to two different injuries. CU also must cut down on its Pac-12-most 14.0 turnovers per game.

Oregon Ducks

Record: 8-3

NET/KenPom rankings: 68/48

Good wins: Georgia (neutral), Michigan

Bad losses: None

Outlook: The Ducks have managed to stay afloat despite once again getting ravaged by injuries. N'Faly Dante played only one game and Nate Bittle three, and both big men recently underwent surgeries that will keep them out until late in the season at best. Freshman Jackson Shelstad and former CU guard Keeshawn Barthelemy also have missed time. Coach Dana Altman has done a commendable job of again navigating the injury tumult, but the loss of Dante and Bittle inside will be costly in league play.

Oregon State Beavers

Record: 8-3

NET/KenPom rankings: 196/192

Best win: Utah Valley

Bad losses: None

Outlook: The Beavers have taken care of business against a ho-hum schedule at home, going 8-0, but OSU wasn't competitive in its three losses, all against quality power conference teams on neutral floors (Nebraska, Baylor, Pitt). Despite the eight home games against underwhelming competition, OSU has struggled to a .293 mark on 3-pointers. Guard Jordan Pope is off to a great start (16.9 ppg, .391 3%, .931 FT%, 3.4 apg), but the Beavers have struggled to consistently give Pope much help.

Stanford Cardinal

Record: 5-5

NET/KenPom rankings: 149/94

Best wins: CSUN, Eastern Washington

Bad losses: Santa Clara, Northern Iowa (neutral)

Outlook: Stanford has played a decent schedule, but its best win was against a Cal State Northridge team at No. 177 in the NET. Six players are averaging at least nine points for the Cardinal, which has had competitive losses against Arkansas (in double overtime) and Michigan. Maxime Raynaud leads Stanford in scoring (14.6) and rebounding (9.1), but injuries have led to missed games for key lineup pieces Brandon Angel and Spencer Jones.

UCLA Bruins

Record: 5-6

NET/KenPom rankings: 172/84

Best win: UC Riverside

Bad loss: CSUN

Outlook: If not for their crosstown rivals, the Bruins would go into league play as the most disappointing team in the Pac-12. UCLA lost by just two points against Marquette and four against Gonzaga at the Maui Invitational, but its best win so far was against a Riverside team at No. 255 in the NET. The Bruins take a four-game losing streak into Pac-12 play against mostly quality competition (Villanova, Ohio State, Maryland) but also suffered an inexcusable home loss against Cal State Northridge. Freshman guard Sebastian Mack has been one of the league's top rookies at 15.2 points per game, but he has done a significant portion of that damage at the line (Mack is second in the Pac-12 with 78 free throw attempts) while shooting just .389 from the floor.

USC Trojans

Record: 6-5

NET/KenPom rankings: 80/46

Best wins: Kansas State (neutral), Seton Hall (neutral)

Bad losses: UC Irvine, Long Beach State

Outlook: The return of freshman Bronny James from a life-threatening heart issue has been the feel-good story of the preseason for the Pac-12. The play of the Trojans, ranked No. 21 in the preseason while considered the top threat to Arizona's supremacy, most certainly has not. Boogie Ellis and freshman Isaiah Collier form the top-scoring backcourt duo on the league, but the Trojans average 13.6 turnovers per game.

Utah Utes

Record: 9-2

NET/KenPom rankings: 25/31

Best wins: Wake Forest, at Saint Mary's, BYU

Bad losses: None

Outlook: One of the biggest teams in the Pac-12 has utilized the talents of one of the most overlooked guards in the league in Rollie Worster, who ranks third in the conference with 6.2 assists per game to go with 10.4 points per game and a .387 3-point percentage. The Utes have started 7-footer Branden Carlson with 7-foot-1 former CU center Lawson Lovering, and Utah ranks second among Pac-12 teams in 3-point percentage (.380) and third in field goal percentage (.486).

Washington Huskies

Record: 8-3

NET/KenPom rankings: 58/60

Best win: Gonzaga

Bad losses: None

Outlook: The Huskies gained significant traction by defeating Gonzaga, and UW's three losses all were narrow setbacks against solid foes — three points at home against Nevada; three points against San Diego State in overtime on a neutral floor; and five points against Colorado State, also on a neutral floor. Keion Brooks Jr. has been outstanding (20.1 ppg, 7.6 rpg), and the Huskies have played strong perimeter defense, ranking second in the Pac-12 with a .292 defensive 3-point percentage. UW's Pac-12 opener on Friday in Boulder will be a key early showdown.

Washington State Cougars

Record: 9-2

NET/KenPom rankings: 44/65

Best win: Boise State

Bad losses: None

Outlook: The Cougars have played a mediocre schedule, but they have excelled defensively. WSU goes into conference play leading the Pac-12 in defensive field goal percentage (.373) and defensive 3-point percentage (.280). Guard Myles Rice has been one of the league's top freshmen, putting up a .466 shooting percentage while averaging 15.5 points.