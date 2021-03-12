Pac-12 Men's Basketball raises $5,700 after 57 total made threes in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament

For every three-point field goal made in both the men's and women's basketball tournaments, Pacific Premier Bank will be donating $100 to organizations focused on social injustice. Through the quarterfinals of the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament teams have raised a total of $23,600.

