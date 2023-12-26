Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Fun begins as conference play starts for last time

Colorado Buffaloes guard KJ Simpson (2) celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes at Barclays Center on Dec. 10 in Brooklyn, New York.

The nonconference season is over for all Pac-12 men's basketball teams. Now the fun begins.

Despite a couple of recent losses to highly ranked teams, there is little question Arizona is the best team in the conference, with a 9-2 record playing a strength of schedule that ranks No. 1 in the nation.

But what about Colorado, Utah and Washington? Those three teams have been winning and trending upward this month.

Washington State and Oregon State also have nice records, but their schedules haven't packed much punch.

Also, are UCLA, Southern California and Arizona State as bad as they've looked these past few weeks?

We're about to find out, as the stakes get higher with the start of the final conference season for the Pac-12.

Here's our latest Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings.

1. Arizona

Last week: 1

What to know: The Wildcats lost neutral-site games to No. 1 Purdue (92-84) and then-No. 14 Florida Atlantic (96-95 in double overtime) over the last few weeks, with a win against Alabama in between. They'll ease into conference play with games against California on Friday and Stanford on Sunday.

Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo (11) dunks the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Mouhamed Dioubate (10) during the second half in the Hall of Fame Series at Footprint Center on Dec. 20 in Phoenix.

2. Colorado

Last week: 2

What to know: Colorado (9-2), off to its best start since 2019-20, has scored 90 points in each of its last four wins and six times overall this season. It’s the first time in program history the Buffaloes have scored at least 90 points in four-straight games. They had just two games of 90-plus points last season and just three in 2021-22.

The Utah Utes bench reacts to a play against the Bellarmine Knights during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center on Dec. 20 in Salt Lake City.

3. Utah

Last week: 4

What to know: The Utes (9-2) will take a six-game winning streak into Friday’s conference opener against Washington State. Point guard Rollie Worster leads Utah — and the Pac-12 — with 68 assists and an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.40.

4. Washington

Last week: 3

What to know: The Huskies are 8-3 and will open Pac-12 play having won four straight games for the first time since the 2019-20 season. They open Pac-12 play at Colorado on Friday in what will be their first true road game of the season.

Oregon’s Jermaine Couisnard, center, shoots over Kent State’s Jalen Sullinger during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 21.

5. Oregon

Last week: 5

What to know: Despite three starters (N’Faly Dante, Nate Bittle, Jesse Zarzuela), one key reserve (Keeshawn Barthelemy) and one blue-chip recruit (Mookie Cook) sidelined by injuries for a combined 36 games, the Ducks survived the nonconference season with an 8-3 record with Dante, Cook and Barthelemy on the verge of being back.

Washington State Cougars guard Kymany Houinsou (31) dunks the ball against the Boise State Broncos in the second half at Spokane Arena Dec. 21 in Spokane, Washington. Washington State won 66-61.

6. Washington State

Last week: 7

What to know: The 9-2 Cougars are one of the best defensive teams in the country. They are holding opponents to 37.5% shooting from the field and are averaging 6.1 blocks per game — both are tops in the conference.

7. Southern California

Last week: 8

What to know: The Trojans (6-5) had a tremendous recruiting class in 2023 but this group is struggling to put it all together. They lost three straight before snapping that skid on Dec. 19 against Alabama State. That gave them an eight-day break before facing Oregon on Thursday.

USC Trojans player Isaiah Collier (1) goes up for a layup as Auburn Tigers take on USC Trojans at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Dec. 17. Auburn Tigers defeated USC Trojans 91-75.

8. UCLA

Last week: 6

What to know: The Bruins are reeling, having lost four straight and six of their last eight to take a 5-6 record into conference play. UCLA is playing fine defensively, allowing the fewest points in the Pac-12 at 61.3 per game, but it's also only scoring 68.5, which is 11th in the conference.

9. Oregon State

Last week: 12

What to know: The Beavers (9-3) have won five straight and Jordan Pope is looking more and more like a star in the making. The sophomore guard is tied for fifth in the Pac-12 with a scoring average of 16.91 per game. He's also first overall in free-throw percentage at 93.1% (27-for-29) and fourth in 3-pointers made (25).

10. Arizona State

Last week: 9

What to know: The Sun Devils head into Pac-12 play on a three-game losing streak that’s dropped their record to 6-5. They’re scoring a conference-low 66.91 points per game and are the only Pac-12 team with a negative scoring margin (-2.64).

11. Stanford

Last week: 10

What to know: The Cardinal (5-5) went into their nonconference finale against San Diego State leading the Pac-12 in 3-pointers made per game at 9.4 but shot just 3-for-20 from deep in the loss to the Aztecs.

12. California

Last week: 11

What to know: Besides the Bruins, the Golden Bears (4-7) are the only other conference team with a losing record heading into Pac-12 play. Unlike UCLA, Cal will at least head into its conference opener coming off a win thanks to a 71-67 victory against UC San Diego on Dec. 20.

