Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Arizona still king as Colorado and Oregon rise

Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (2) celebrates from the bench after the Arizona Wildcats score a three point basket against the Texas-Arlington Mavericks during the second half at McKale Center Nov. 19, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona.

The Pac-12 is beginning to get a little more love in the rankings.

Arizona, which started the season at No. 12 in the initial Associated Poll top-25 poll, has shot up to No. 3 thanks in no small part to its road victory against Duke two weeks ago.

Colorado, unranked to open the season, is now No. 18, and Southern California is at No. 23 — a seven-spot tumble after losing to UC Irvine on Nov. 14.

UCLA, who has been receiving votes, had a tough 71-69 loss to No. 4 Marquette on Monday.

On to our Pac-12 Power Rankings.

1. Arizona

Last week: 1

What to know: Even with a game against Duke, the No. 3 Wildcats (5-0) are rolling through the preseason, averaging nearly 100 points (99.6) and 50 rebounds (49.2) per game, and winning by an average of 36.6 points. Up next is a game against No. 21 Michigan State (3-2) on Thanksgiving Day in Palm Desert, California.

2. Colorado

Last week: 5

What to know: The Buffaloes have been as advertised so far this season, with a rising star in point guard KJ Simpson who leads a team that entered Monday's game against Richmond as the nation's leading 3-point shooting team (51.7%) and the sixth-best field-goal shooting team (55.7%).

3. UCLA

Last week: 3

What to know: The Bruins got a boost when four-star freshman Berke Buyuktuncel was finally cleared to play in the NCAA. Buyuktuncel, a 6-9 small forward from Turkey, missed UCLA's first three games of the season but was immediately inserted into the starting lineup for the Bruins' Maui Invitational opener against No. 4 Marquette Monday night.

Oregon center Nate Bittle blocks a shot by Tennessee State forward Jason Jitoboh as the Oregon Ducks host Tennessee State Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

4. Oregon

Last week: 4

What to know: The Ducks are 4-0 for the first time since the start of the 2019-20 season but are also playing without injured centers N'Faly Dante and Nate Bittle, dual starters and the team's leading scorers who are sidelined for an undetermined amount of time.

5. Southern California

Last week: 2

What to know: The No. 23 Trojans stumbled last week, losing to UC Irvine at home with starters Boogie Ellis (ankle) and Kobe Johnson (knee) out with injuries. Both returned the next game against Brown and Ellis responded with a 28-point performance to lift USC.

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) drives the ball past a Houston Cougars defender in the second half at TD Arena Nov. 17, 2023, in Charleston, South Carolina.

6. Utah

Last week: 6

What to know: Center Branden Carlson is having a tremendous start to the season. The senior is averaging 19.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and is shooting 46% from the field. In a win against Wake Forest on Nov. 16, he scored 31, made four 3-pointers and had five blocks.

7. Washington

Last week: 7

What to know: Forward Keion Brooks Jr. was the leading scorer in the Pac-12 as of Monday with an average of 23.0 points and conference-best 41 made field goals. The Huskies, whose first two losses were by a combined 10 points, need to get the forward a little more help.

Washington Huskies forward Keion Brooks Jr. (1) dunks against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half at T-Mobile Arena Nov. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas.

8. Stanford

Last week: 8

What to know: The Cardinal’s offense has been clicking in November. They’re averaging 87.75 points per game and on Nov. 17 they beat Eastern Washington 95-70. It was their most points in a game since 2019. Point guard Jared Bynum is the Pac-12 leader in assists (34) and assist-to-turnover ratio (8.50).

Last week: 9

What to know: The Sun Devils look like a team that’s going to try and win with defense. Or maybe they just have to, as ASU ranks last in the Pac-12 in scoring (63.3), field-goal percentage (37.0%) and scoring margin (-0.67), but are also allowing just 64 per game and are averaging 10.3 steals per game.

ASU guard Frankie Collins (1) calls out to his teammates against Texas Southern during the season home opener at Desert Financial Arena Nov. 11, 2023, in Tempe, Arizona.

10. California

Last week: 11

What to know: The Golden Bears are going through the expected growing pains of a team that was largely assembled over the past eight months and with a first-year coach in Mark Madsen. But make no mistake, Cal has talent and a bona fide star in Jaylon Tyson, who was averaging 20.0 points and 10.3 rebounds going into Monday night's game against UTEP.

11. Washington State

Last week: 10

What to know: The Cougars are shooting 50% from the field through four games, and in each of their three wins they’ve shot better than 50%. However, they are also one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the conference at 28.8% (21-of-73).

12. Oregon State

Last week: 12

What to know: The Beavers deserve credit for gumption in their overtime victories at home against Troy and Appalachian State, but their overall lack of talent was exposed in a 21-point loss to Nebraska. Up next, No. 13 Baylor.

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Arizona reigns as others rise