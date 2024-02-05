Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Once slumping UCLA surging as Arizona stays hot

Arizona guard Pelle Larsson (3) celebrates with center Oumar Ballo (11) after he scored against Stanford during the second half at McKale Center Feb. 4, 2024.

The Pac-12 men's basketball season is past the midway point and it's about time to start thinking about the conference tournament.

The top four teams in the final standings will get a first-round bye in the tournament, and right now Arizona, Oregon and Washington State have separated themselves ever-so slightly. However, UCLA is surging, Colorado and Utah are beating everyone at home, and Stanford and California continue to be thorns in the side of every team they play.

Here's how the latest Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings shake out.

1. Arizona

Last week: 1

What to know: The Wildcats (17-5, 8-3 Pac-12) have won five of their last six games, including three straight since that embarrassing night in Corvallis on Jan. 25. Despite their one-game lead in the standings, Arizona is clearly the best team in the Pac-12, leading in points (89.0 per game), scoring margin (plus-16.95), rebounding (43.2) and rebounding margin (plus-12.1).

Oregon center N'Faly Dante (1) dunks over UCLA forward Adem Bona (3) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion Feb. 3, 2024.

2. Oregon

Last week: 2

What to know: The Ducks (15-7, 7-4) are 2-4 the past three weeks and once again dealing with player injuries and availability issues. Center Nate Bittle, who returned from a 15-game absence on Jan. 25, missed both games in Los Angeles with an illness. Guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (lower leg) and forward Mookie Cook (foot) are possibly out for the season after recently getting hurt.

3. Washington State

Last week: 3

What to know: Keeping the Cougars (16-6, 7-4) from flipping with the Ducks for second-place in the rankings is Oregon’s win at Washington State on Jan. 6. But the Cougars are 6-1 since that loss and will have their shot at revenge on Saturday in Eugene.

The UCLA Bruins bench celebrates after defeating Oregon at Pauley Pavilion Feb. 3, 2024.

4. UCLA

Last week: 10

What to know: The Bruins (11-11, 6-5) might be the hottest team in the conference. They beat Oregon last Saturday despite giving up an 18-point first-half lead to trail at halftime. The win was their fifth in six games. It looks like the talent is finally playing up to expectations in Westwood.

Utah guard Deivon Smith (5) dribbles past Colorado guard KJ Simpson (2) during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center Feb. 3, 2024.

5. Utah

Last week: 7

What to know: The Utes (15-7, 6-5) remain perfect in 12 games at the Huntsman Center after their win against Colorado last Saturday. But Utah, which is 1-5 on the road, has to find a way to win some games outside of Salt Lake City or it will remain in the middle of the standings.

6. Colorado

Last week: 4

What to know: The Buffaloes (15-7, 6-5) have lost two straight and, not surprisingly, both games came on the road where they’re 1-6 this season. Just like Utah, Colorado is 12-0 at home but can’t seem to find any level of success outside of the CU Events Center in Boulder.

Arizona guard Caleb Love (2) shoots against Stanford forward Maxime Raynaud (42) during the second half at McKale Center Feb. 4, 2024.

7. Stanford

Last week: 6

What to know: The Cardinal (11-10, 6-5) are the top long-range shooting team in the conference, both in terms of made 3-pointers (200) and 3-point percentage (39.1%). But Stanford also has one of the best big men in the conference in 7-1 forward Maxime Raynaud — one of two players in the conference who averages a double-double with 14.6 points and 10.05 rebounds.

8. California

Last week: 9

What to know: The Golden Bears (9-13, 5-6) continue to be disruptive — if inconsistent — as they attempt to climb out of the lower half of the standings. Cal’s only loss in its last four games was to Arizona and it has one of the best duos in the Pac-12 in guard Jaylon Tyson (19.95 ppg) and forward Aimaq Fardaws (15.3 ppg, 10.6 rpg).

9. Washington

Last week: 8

What to know: Forward Keion Brooks Jr., the Pac-12’s leading scorer, had a career-high 35 points in the overtime loss to the Cougars last Saturday, and continues to be a bright spot for the otherwise struggling Huskies (12-10, 4-7), who have lost four of their last six games.

10. Arizona State

Last week: 5

What to know: The struggling Sun Devils (11-11, 5-6) have lost four straight, six of their last seven and look nothing like the team that was in a three-way tie for first place in the Pac-12 standings two weeks ago. They’ve averaged just 65.5 points in their last six losses.

Southern California forward DJ Rodman (10) drives against Oregon State forward Michael Rataj (12) during the first half of the game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.

11. Southern California

Last week: 12

What to know: The only thing keeping the Trojans (9-13, 3-8) from another week at No. 12 in the power rankings was their 82-54 win against the Beavers last Saturday. The victory snapped a six-game losing streak.

12. Oregon State

Last week: 11

What to know: The Beavers (11-11, 3-8) bonked in Los Angeles despite going into their road trip with a head of steam after sweeping Arizona and Arizona State the week before. Oregon State lost to both UCLA and USC, which dropped them back into the bottom of the power rankings.

