Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: UCLA hits rock bottom as Oregon, ASU surge

Oregon guard Jadrian Tracey celebrates with fans after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

Despite a surprising loss to Stanford during the first week of conference play, Arizona still has the resume and the talent to remain at the top of the Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings.

But Oregon and Arizona State, who are tied for first place in the conference standings at 4-0, are giving chase.

That can't be said for traditional power UCLA, a program that is reeling and has just one win over the last six weeks.

Here's our latest Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings.

Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson (3) shoots a basket against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at McKale Center Jan. 4, 2024, in Tucson, Arizona.

1. Arizona

Last week: 1

What to know: The Wildcats looked vulnerable after losing three times in five games — including to Stanford — but they bounced back in a big way as they walloped both Colorado and Utah over the weekend to get back on track.

2. Oregon

Last week: 5

What to know: The shorthanded Ducks are 8-1 since the start of December and are 4-0 in games decided by five points or less during that stretch. Now they’re on the verge of getting N’Faly Dante back. The 7-0 all-conference center hasn’t played since the season-opener when he had 16 points and 21 rebounds against Georgia.

ASU guard Jose Perez (12) holds back center Shawn Phillips Jr. (9) from arguing with an official during a game against Colorado at Desert Financial Arena Jan. 6, 2024, in Phoenix, Arizona.

3. Arizona State

Last week: 10

What to know: The surprising Sun Devils are off to great start for a team that entered conference play at 6-5 and on a three-game losing streak. But ASU has shown an ability to win the close games. Its victories against Stanford, California and Colorado have come by a combined eight points.

4. Colorado

Last week: 2

What to know: The Buffaloes are coming off a tough road trip to the desert where they were swept by Arizona and Arizona State. Colorado has had injury issues recently, with star freshman Cody Williams out the last seven games with a wrist injury. Guard Julian Hammond III didn’t play against ASU with a back issue, though forward Tristan da Silva returned Saturday from his three-game absence due to an ankle injury.

5. Utah

Last week: 3

What to know: The Utes were the hottest team in the conference last week as they took an eight-game winning streak to the desert. But humbling losses to Arizona State (82-70) and Arizona (92-73) have knocked Utah down a couple pegs. Star big man Branden Carlson scored just seven points against the Wildcats despite coming in with an 18.5-point average.

Stanford Cardinal forward Maxime Raynaud (42) drives around Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo (11) during the first half at Maples Pavilion Dec. 31, 2023, in Stanford, California.

6. Stanford

Last week: 11

What to know: The Cardinal have the biggest upset of the conference season thus far with their 100-82 victory against Arizona on New Year’s Eve Day. They followed with a win against UCLA at Pauley Pavilion on Jan. 3. Stanford’s gonna be a tough out for every team in the conference this season.

7. Southern California

Last week: 7

What to know: Have the Trojans finally flipped the switch? After going 1-5 in December, including losses to Oregon and Oregon State to start conference play, USC swept its home series against California and Stanford to get its record back over .500 at 8-7.

8. Washington

Last week: 4

What to know: The Huskies are the best of the five 1-3 teams in the conference, and certainly the most talented (unless UCLA’s collection of future stars start playing to their potential). Their three Pac-12 losses were by a combined 11 points to 11-4 Colorado, 11-4 Utah and 12-3 Oregon.

Washington Huskies guard Sahvir Wheeler (5) and forward Keion Brooks Jr. (1) celebrate after a scored against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Dec. 9, 2023, in Seattle.

9. Washington State

Last week: 6

What to know: The Cougars have built a nice overall record (10-5) thanks to early games against inferior teams. Now they’ve lost four of their last six with their only conference win coming against Oregon State.

10. Oregon State

Last week: 9

What to know: The Beavers have to figure out a way to finish off close games. In their three Pac-12 losses, they’ve been beaten by an average of seven points and with chances to flip the outcome late in each game. Their one victory was a 14-point win against USC.

11. California

Last week: 12

What to know: The Golden Bears ended their 19-game Pac-12 losing streak in style on Saturday, beating UCLA at Pauley Pavilion, the most iconic home court in the conference. Yes, the Bruins are having a bad season, but it was still a win that California desperately needed just to put the losing streak in the past.

California Golden Bears guard Jaylon Tyson (20) moves the ball ahead of UCLA Bruins guard Ilane Fibleuil (8) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion Jan. 6, 2024, in Los Angeles.

12. UCLA

Last week: 8

What to know: The Bruins have hit rock bottom. They’ve lost four straight at home for the first time in 21 years, and are 1-7 since the start of December. Fifth-year coach Mick Cronin can’t seem to get his seven freshmen and eight newcomers to play together.

