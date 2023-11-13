Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Arizona upsets Duke, UCLA extends home win streak

Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo (11) dunks during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium Nov. 10, 2023, in Durham, North Carolina.

One week into the season and the Pac-12 already has a signature win.

In the first marquee game of the college basketball season, No. 12 Arizona went to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday and upset No. 2 Duke, 78-73.

It was a solid performance for the Wildcats, who opened the season as the top-ranked team in the conference and favorite to win the Pac-12. All five starters scored in double figures against the Blue Devils, led by Keshad Johnson's 14 points.

Overall, the 12 teams in the conference have a combined two losses between them as the majority of teams are undefeated through Nov. 11.

Still, some of those wins have been more impressive than others.

On to the first Pac-12 Power Rankings of the regular season.

(Previous ranking in parenthesis)

1. Arizona (1)

What to know: The addition of North Carolina transfer Caleb Love paid immediate dividends for the Wildcats as Love returned to Tobacco Road Friday for the game against the Blue Devils. Love scored 11 and went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the final 20 seconds then stood in front of the student section and waved goodbye to the Cameron Crazies when the game ended.

2. Southern California (2)

What to know: Freshman guard Isaiah Collier has been sensational in his collegiate debut. After the Trojans’ first two games, the guard was leading the team in scoring at 18.5 points per game and with 11 assists. There have been some freshman struggles as well, however, as he had 10 turnovers and eight fouls in those two games.

USC Trojans guard Isaiah Collier (1) dribbles against Kansas State Wildcats guard Tylor Perry (2) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena Nov. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

3. UCLA (3)

What to know: The Bruins continue to be one of the nation's most dominant and reliable teams at home. UCLA has won 27 straight at Pauley Pavilion, though it needed a second-half rally against Lafayette on Friday to keep the streak alive.

UCLA guard Sebastian Mack (12) dribbles the ball as Lafayette guard Mark Butler (10) defends during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Nov. 10, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

4. Oregon (4)

What to know: Several key players have already missed games for the Ducks, including all-conference center N’Faly Dante. Oregon was plagued by injuries last season and though it has won both of its games in convincing fashion, the lack of a healthy roster could eventually catch up to the Ducks.

Oregon guard Kario Oquendo skies for a dunk against Montana at Matthew Knight Arena Nov. 10, 2023, in Eugene.

5. Colorado (5)

What to know: A “nagging injury” has already kept five-star freshman Cody Williams on the sideline, though coach Tad Boyle expects the forward to return this week. Williams didn’t practice for a couple days last week and he didn’t play on Friday against Grambling State.

6. Utah (7)

What to know: A season after their offense went into the tank down the stretch as they fell out of NCAA Tournament contention, the Utes are showing signs of life. Utah is averaging 91.5 points through two games and is shooting 40% from 3-point range having made 18-of-45 attempts.

7. Washington (9)

What to know: Keion Brooks Jr. was a preseason all-Pac-12 selection and the senior forward is showing why. Brooks averaged 27 points and 6.5 rebounds against Bellarmine and Northern Kentucky as the Huskies opened the season with consecutive wins. That included a career-high 32 against the Norse for Brooks, who is shooting 64.5% (20 of 31) from the field.

Stanford Cardinal forward Maxime Raynaud (42) guards Washington Huskies forward Keion Brooks Jr. (1) during the first half at Maples Pavilion Feb. 26, 2023, in Stanford, California.

8. Stanford (8)

What to know: Junior forward Maxime Raynaud is the only player in the Pac-12 who is averaging a double-double. Raynaud is scoring 18.5 per game and grabbing 11.0 rebounds. He also has five blocks.

What to know: The Sun Devils didn’t look good in their season-opening 71-56 loss to Mississippi State. They followed with an emphasis on playing more aggressively against Texas Southern on Saturday, resulting in a 63-52 win that included 11 steals for Arizona State.

10. Washington State (11)

What to know: Feel-good story of the season so far: Redshirt freshman guard Myles Rice, who missed all of last season after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, is healthy and playing well. Through two games, he is averaging 14.0 points and 4.0 rebounds, shooting 45.5% from the floor and has a team-high eight assists.

11. California (10)

What to know: The Golden Bears got a major boost Thursday when Jaylon Tyson had his transfer request approved by the NCAA. The Texas Tech transfer initially was denied eligibility by the NCAA, but Cal appealed and the decision was reversed. In his first game, Tyson had 20 points and 11 rebounds in a loss to Pacific on Friday.

12. Oregon State (12)

What to know: The road to 2-0 hasn’t been easy for the Beavers, who needed two overtimes to put away visiting Troy on Friday, 81-80. The good news for Oregon State is point guard Jordan Pope is not doing it alone, as guards Dexter Akanno and Christian Wright, and forward Tyler Bilodeau, are all scoring in double figures.

