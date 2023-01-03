Pac-12 Men's Basketball Plays of the Week | Dec. 26-Jan. 1
Re-live some of the top moments from the past week of Pac-12 men's basketball (Dec. 26- Jan. 1).
Re-live some of the top moments from the past week of Pac-12 men's basketball (Dec. 26- Jan. 1).
Michigan State is continuing to pick up votes in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll but also remains unranked
Georgia Tech's opening slate of ACC games is the toughest stretch of games on the 2022-23 schedule and it concludes on
Cam Spencer’s 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds left gave Rutgers the lead and No. 1 Purdue failed to convert on its final two chances Monday as the Scarlet Knights held on for a shocking 65-64 victory.
Iowa's Patrick McCaffery will take an indefinite leave of absence to address a mental health issue, the athletic department announced Tuesday. McCaffery, son of head coach Fran McCaffery, said in a statement he has been battling anxiety and that it has reached the point where it inhibits his preparation and performance. Patrick McCaffery has started all 14 games and is the Hawkeyes' third-leading scorer, averaging 12.8 points per game.
Latin American leaders converged on Brazil to meet with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his first full day in office Monday, welcoming him back to power and hoping his country assumes a great role on the international stage. Lula’s predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, rarely traveled abroad or received visiting heads-of-state and found himself increasingly isolated. “It was a very powerful symbol of desire in the region that leaders want Brazil to be back,” according to Oliver Stuenkel, a professor of international relations at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a university.
Sean Payton already has a plan for coaching Russell Wilson. He shared his vision for how he would fix the struggling Broncos QB:
Some injured players were spotted at #Chiefs practice on Tuesday, but one defender hurt in Week 17 was notably absent.
The Packers signed K Matt Ammendola and TE Austin Allen to the practice squad on Tuesday.
Detroit Lions WR Chuck Hughes is the only player to die during an NFL game: 1971 against the Chicago Bears on the field at Tiger Stadium.
What will the AP Top 25 college football poll be at the end of the 2022 regular season? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll is released.
What will the Coaches Poll Top 25 college football poll be at the end of the 2022 season? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll is released.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game vs. Cincinnati Bengals.
The latest Mets free agent and trade buzz and rumors.
The Warriors' five-game win streak without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins should have the rest of the NBA on high alert.
Head coaches Zac Taylor and Sean McDermott also deserve commendation for putting the health of their players over the demands of the National Football League, which has hit an absolutely unthinkable new low when it comes to "player safety."
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken to hospital after he collapsed on field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium on Monday, January 2.ESPN reported that Hamlin received CPR for multiple minutes before being taken off field.Monday’s game was suspended following the incident.“The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar,” the Buffalo Bills tweeted after holding a prayer on the field.This is a developing story. Credit: @cosmicbooknews via Storyful
Mississippi State football assistant Jason Washington got engaged to Mary Yeomans following the Bulldogs' win over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
The Warriors will be without a total of six players Monday, including Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga.
Klay Thompson scored the second most points in his career when he dropped in 54 points in the Warriors' win Monday night.
A spokesperson for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin opened up to ‘Entertainment Tonight’ on Tuesday, after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. The NFL pro is currently hospitalized in critical condition.