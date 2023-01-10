Pac-12 Men's Basketball Plays of the Week | Jan. 3-9

Panther-lair

Pitt showed up at No. 22 in the final Associated Press poll of the 2022 season. The Panthers opened the year ranked No. 17 preseason but fell out of the polls after a loss to Georgia Tech on Oct. 2. The 8-4 record after 12 games fell short of expectations for a Pitt team coming off an 11-win season and an ACC championship, but the Panthers’ strong play through November continued into bowl season when they faced No. 18 UCLA in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso.