Pac-12 Men's Basketball Plays of the Week | Jan. 3-9
Re-live the top Pac-12 men's basketball plays of the week. (Jan. 3-9)
Re-live the top Pac-12 men's basketball plays of the week. (Jan. 3-9)
Former Red Raiders quarterback leaving Michigan after two years with College Football Playoff semifinal teams
Jerome Tang transcription On expectations for the crowd vs. Oklahoma StateWoo. I don’t know. I’m kind of excited about it though. I hope we have a packed, crazy house. The thing about playing in front of a big crowd is that if you’re not used to it, sometimes the guys get so up and it almost wears them out early because they’re not used to a big crowd.
Actor Shemar Moore, known for his roles in TV shows "S.W.A.T." and "Criminal Minds," is expecting his first child on the three-year anniversary of his mother's death.
The free agent shortstop looks to be heading back to Minnesota, where he spent the 2022 season, after deals fell through with the Mets and Giants.
Cincinnati travelers will soon be able to board daily, nonstop flights to this city through American Airlines.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is once again contemplating something he’s never done. Something Tom Brady did last year. For 40 days. Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young and Brady discussed the Rodgers retirement situation during the latest episode of Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast, via JoeBucsFan.com. It’s a revealing look at Young’s views on what it [more]
The Arizona Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday and social media had thoughts. Did it ever.
The Lakers were reportedly made what seems like a solid offer for Pistons 3-point bomber Bojan Bogdanovic, only to say no.
Here's why national championship game offensive MVP Stetson Bennett didn’t take part in the champions 9 a.m. Tuesday press conference in Los Angeles
Chris Ballard said on Tuesday he would do "whatever it takes" to get a top quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft.
“Why didn’t Michigan just try what Georgia is doing.”
The reaction to Carlos Correa's reported Twins contract from Giants Twitter, and the MLB world as a whole, was just as you might expect.
Michael Bidwill said he would seek the input of players in the Cardinals' search for a new coach, including QB Kyler Murray. It did not go over well.
Pitt showed up at No. 22 in the final Associated Press poll of the 2022 season. The Panthers opened the year ranked No. 17 preseason but fell out of the polls after a loss to Georgia Tech on Oct. 2. The 8-4 record after 12 games fell short of expectations for a Pitt team coming off an 11-win season and an ACC championship, but the Panthers’ strong play through November continued into bowl season when they faced No. 18 UCLA in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso.
There's no doubt the Indianapolis Colts will select a quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Right?
Georgia capped off a perfect 14-0 season with a blowout win over TCU.
AP top 25 poll, college football rankings, final 2022
It’s entirely possible that Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will never play again in the NFL. But he’s not retiring. Wisely. Via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, Ryan told reporters on Monday that he has no immediate plans to call it a career. “Listen, I’m under contract, and until that changes, you kind of go to work,” [more]
Alabama football landed its 15th consecutive spot in the AP top 25 rankings to finish the season.
In what was almost certainly his last game as a member of the Washington Commanders, Carson Wentz offered a classy gesture to the quarterback who was making his first start for the Commanders. Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell, who made his debut in Sunday’s win over the Cowboys, revealed that Wentz has a suite for [more]