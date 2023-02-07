Pac-12 Men's Basketball Plays of the Week | Jan. 31-Feb. 6
Re-live the top Pac-12 men's basketball plays from January 31 to February 6, 2023.
Re-live the top Pac-12 men's basketball plays from January 31 to February 6, 2023.
The USC Trojans are cementing themselves as the No. 3 team in the Pac-12 behind Arizona and UCLA after another successful week.
After missing out on Kyrie Irving, the Lakers are doing their due diligence on a potential trade as the NBA's deadline approaches.
The Warriors reportedly could move some of their youth before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday.
Fox Sports' Shannon Sharpe had advice for Ja Morant following a report that his associates got into a postgame confrontation with the Indiana Pacers
Kyrie Irvings trade from the Brooklyn Nets could make Kevin Durants future interesting. Could these five teams poke around?
Monday night's showdown between the Flames and Rangers at Madison Square Garden might have been the most exciting game of the 2022-23 NHL season so far.
Klay Thompson vows to return to the NBA All-Star Game before his career is over. It just won't happen this season.
Draymond Green talked to NBC Sports Bay Area about what it's going to be like playing Gary Payton II for the first time in Portland on Wednesday night.
Watch Peyton Manning's reaction to the AFC losing the Pro Bowl flag football game on Sunday.
Despite not being in the lineup, Steph Curry was hyped for Klay Thompson's performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
LeBron James wanted to be reunited with Kyrie Irving, but the NBA's soon-to-be all-time leading scorer has been a lousy general manager for the Lakers.
Peyton Manning easily could've run away from Tom Brady and the Patriots when he was figuring out his post-Colts career, but he embraced the challenge of facing the New England juggernaut.
Eric Bieniemy used one of Ron Rivera's go-to lines when discussing his next step during Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday.
Here is what the Chicago Bears could hope to get from the Indianapolis Colts if they trade the No. 1 overall pick.
The LIV Golf tour, the breakaway circuit bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, generated “virtually zero” revenue during its first season, its lawyers admitted in US federal court documents filed on Monday. Attorneys for the rebel tour made the admission in a motion with the US district court for Northern California, in which LIV Golf asked US district court judge Beth Labson Freeman to deny the PGA Tour’s motion for leave to add the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and its governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, as plaintiffs in the tour’s countersuit against LIV Golf. A trial date for January 2024 has been scheduled for the countersuit, in which the PGA Tour alleges that LIV Golf interfered with existing player contracts.
The Celtics reportedly are in the market for a big man ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and it sounds like Massachusetts native Nerlens Noel is on their radar.
When will Bill Belichick surpass Don Shula's NFL coaching record, and what will be his next step after reaching that milestone? Our Tom E. Curran caught up with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio at the Super Bowl and exchanged some theories.
"Just know that we’re working, but with a little bit less visibility on social media and all those other things," Sean Payton said.
After the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, it was hard to miss people talking about the fact that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid would be facing his former team in the Super Bowl. There was less notice paid to the fact that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni also has a history [more]
The Chiefs’ coaching staff reportedly made some changes to the team hotel so the players feel more at home ahead of Super Bowl LVII.