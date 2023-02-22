Pac-12 Men's Basketball Plays of the Week | Feb. 14-20
Re-live the top Pac-12 men's basketball plays from Feb. 14-20, 2023.
Re-live the top Pac-12 men's basketball plays from Feb. 14-20, 2023.
Victor Wembanyama, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has a new height that has the basketball spectrum in awe.
Steph Curry gave an aspiring reporter a moment she'll never forget during the Stanford women's basketball game Monday.
Adidas Golf has parted ways with two longtime ambassadors, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia.
Warriors guard Steph Curry made a small but significant step in his journey to return from the left lower leg injury he sustained on Feb. 4.
Patrick Beverley is headed to the Chicago Bulls, but the 34-year-old guard could have ended up in a Warriors jersey.
Brock Purdy was set to undergo surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right throwing elbow Wednesday, but the procedure reportedly will be delayed.
R.J. Hampton, the 24th pick, was buried behind the Orlando Magic's depth chart. He interviewed with the Detroit Pistons before the 2020 NBA draft.
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix returned to Alabama football this offseason in an off-the-field role. Already, Nick Saban has chewed him out.
Charles Barkley's beef with the Warriors and their fans is a tale as old as time, and he continued his trolling during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
LeBron James may be The King of basketball, but he seems to have forgotten about the other Kings he shares an arena with.
The former Chiefs running back sharply rebuked LeSean McCoy for saying Eric Bieniemy will struggle in new job with the Commanders.
From All-Star Game MVP Jayson Tatum to inflatable mascots and everything in between, your winners and loses from the NBA's weekend in Salt Lake City.
Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon passed on scoring a touchdown late in the Super Bowl, in order to help his team keep the ball away from the Eagles, and to cement the win. McKinnon recently explained that they practice this scenario every week, and that’s how coach Andy Reid coaches the players. But it was [more]
Opposing NBA coaches talk about what it's like to compete against the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and what his presence has meant to the game.
If the Bears want a king's ransom for the No. 1 pick, they'll have to gamble and pass on two blue-chip players. What's worth more to future of the franchise?
Clipper stars apparently wanted Russell Westbrook; so did the Lakers' stars, and that didn't turn out too good.
The Bulls plan to sign Terry Taylor and waive University of Illinois product Malcolm Hill in a swap of two-way players, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
An emotional night in East Lansing culminated with a Michigan State win and Tom Izzo putting his head in his hands.
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats spoke about Brandon Miller's connection to Darius Miles' murder case. He'd have been better off not saying anything.
Tommy Fury won’t be satisfied to simply knock out Jake Paul in their pay-per-view fight Sunday.