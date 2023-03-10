Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament: Day 2 Results

The Pac-12 men’s tournament just saw Day 2 conclude late on Thursday night in Las Vegas. All of the favorites did what they were supposed to do, except for the evening finale with USC losing as the higher seed against Arizona State in a jam-packed schedule.

The Pac-12 might get a fourth team in the NCAA Tournament depending on how everything works out. The day began with Colorado giving UCLA a run for its money and Buffs head coach Tad Boyle getting ejected.

With Day 2 behind us, here are the results from Day 2 and the schedule for Day 3 as Selection Sunday gets even closer.

UCLA BRUINS 80, COLORADO BUFFALOES 69

The Buffs had a one-point lead at halftime before UCLA turned it on. The absence of Jaylen Clark didn’t matter as Amari Bailey led the way with 26 points for the Bruins.

OREGON DUCKS 75, WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS 70

The Ducks’ slim NCAA Tournament hopes remained alive with a narrow win against Washington State, and they face UCLA on Friday.

ARIZONA WILDCATS 95, STANFORD CARDINAL 84

Arizona got revenge after losing to Stanford earlier in the season. The Wildcats face Arizona State on Friday night.

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS 77, USC TROJANS 72

USC fell flat on Thursday night and now will anxiously await its fate on Selection Sunday. The Trojans entered the week in the field, but maybe they will now go back to the bubble conversation. As for the Sun Devils, they face Arizona and are loving their chances of going dancing.

DAY 3 SCHEDULE

Can the Sun Devils steal a bid? That’s the biggest question, and here’s the Day 3 schedule:

Oregon vs UCLA, 6 PM PT on Pac-12 Network

Arizona State vs Arizona, 8:30 PM PT on ESPN

