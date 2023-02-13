Pac-12 men’s basketball standings: February 13

The Pac-12 Conference continues to be extremely top-heavy. After another week of regular season play, the Pac-12 could even shrink down to a two-team league when the NCAA Tournament field is released next month.

The USC Trojans lost to Oregon and then Oregon State last week, and Utah is still trying to sustain itself without Gabe Madsen. Arizona State’s loss to Oregon also hurt its resume, and the Ducks 15-11 record might not be worthy enough of an at-large bid.

This week will be full of must-watch games, and here’s a look at the updated standings for the men’s Pac-12 Conference.

UCLA BRUINS (12-2)

The Duck attempts to distract UCLA guard Jaylen Clark as he shoots a free throw as the Oregon Ducks host the No. 7 UCLA Bruins Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

Ncaa Basketball No 7 Ucla At Oregon Ucla At Oregon

UCLA has won four straight since losing to USC, and the Bruins face Stanford and Cal this week.

ARIZONA WILDCATS (11-4)

Mar 18, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd (right) talks to a referee against the Wright State Raiders during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona came crashing back down to Earth in the worst fashion after a seven-game winning streak: They lost to Stanford on the road by 8.

UTAH UTES (10-5)

Dec 31, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) warms up before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Utah won both games last week against Cal and Colorado, and they face Arizona and Arizona State on the road in two tough contests.

USC TROJANS (9-5)

USC guard Boogie Ellis puts up a shot as the Oregon Ducks host the Southern California Trojans Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

Ncaa Basketball Usc At Oregon Mbb Southern California At Oregon

Story continues

The depth issues are a real concern for USC, and losses to Oregon and Oregon State hurt its resume. The good news is that Vincent Iwuchukwu shined against the Beavers on Saturday night.

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS (9-6)

Jan 26, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley reacts to a jump-ball call by the officials during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State has won three of the last four games since ending their four-game losing streak. Will it be enough to keep Bobby Hurley’s job safe?

OREGON DUCKS (9-6)

Oregon center Nate Bittle and UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. go after a rebound as the Oregon Ducks host the No. 7 UCLA Bruins Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

Ncaa Basketball No 7 Ucla At Oregon Ucla At Oregon

We can never count out the Ducks. Yes, the 15-11 overall mark isn’t spectacular. However, they defeated Arizona State and USC and played UCLA tough. Next up is a favorable schedule: Washington, Washington State, Oregon State, Cal, and Stanford.

COLORADO BUFFALOES (6-9)

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 12: Lawson Lovering #34 of the Colorado Buffaloes grabs a rebound in front of Vincent Iwuchukwu #3 of the USC Trojans in the first half at Galen Center on January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Colorado’s stellar start to the year is nowhere to be found. Even worse, they end the year with Arizona State, Arizona, USC, UCLA, and Utah.

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS (6-9)

Dec 30, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaylen Clark (0) celebrates after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Bruins won 67-66. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Washington State is 2-5 in the last seven games, and they play both Oregon schools this week coming up.

STANFORD CARDINAL (5-9)

Feb 11, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Michael O’Connell (5) and forward Maxime Raynaud (42) and other players celebrate after defeating the Arizona Wildcats at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford won’t make the tournament, but the win against Arizona is a milestone in a rough year. All five starters finished in double digits in a stunning victory.

WASHINGTON HUSKIES (5-10)

Dec 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; General view of Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion during the second half of a basketball game between the Auburn Tigers and Washington Huskies. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington has dropped four in a row and they face both Oregon schools this week.

OREGON STATE BEAVERS (4-11)

Feb 4, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo (11) gets a rebound against Oregon State Beavers forward Rodrigue Andela (34) and guard Christian Wright (1) in the first half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State lost thee straight, but the victory against USC might have sent the Trojans on the wrong side of the bubble.

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (2-12)

Dec 31, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears forward Lars Thiemann (21) and Colorado Buffaloes center Lawson Lovering (34) battle for a loose ball during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Cal hasn’t won since January 6. They face USC and UCLA before home games against the Washington schools and a season-ending road trip to Oregon and Oregon State.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire