Pac-12 men’s basketball power rankings entering December

The first month of the 2023-24 college basketball season is behind us, and the Pac-12 Conference has just one men’s team ranked in the AP Top 25 (Arizona).

But, it isn’t time to worry or panic as several teams are experimenting with lots of new faces during nonconference play. The looming Pac-12 slate will still provide plenty of entertainment on the hardwood. As for Colorado, the Buffaloes have recently suffered two tough losses but remain one of the more talented and experienced teams in the conference.

With the month of December now here, take a look at where Colorado stands in our updated Pac-12 men’s basketball power rankings:

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State has won four games this season, but the wins have come against Linfield, Troy, Appalachian State and UC Davis. None of those are impressive by any means, and all three losses came by at least 16 points.

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford is missing Harrison Ingram a lot and has three wins: Cal State Northridge, Sacramento State and Eastern Washington. The Cardinal just lost to a two-win Northern Iowa team by 22 points. Ouch.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Madsen has this Cal team fighting in a lot of games despite the Golden Bears winning just twice. Three of their losses came by three points in each one: Montana State, UTEP and Tulane. Two others were by single digits against Pacific and San Diego State. Both Texas Tech transfers (Fardaws Aimaq and Jaylon Tyson) are the leading scorers.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Can Arizona State get back to the Big Dance? Well, the Sun Devils are 4-2 so far with losses to Mississippi State and BYU, and they have a tough test coming up against San Francisco on Sunday.

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Washington State has just one loss, but it’s hard to have the Cougars over either Oregon or Washington. The five wins have come against the following schools: Idaho, Prairie View A&M, Rhode Island, Utah Tech and Eastern Washington. Until they beat someone noteworthy, it will be hard to gauge, but their Dec. 16 game against Santa Clara will be big.

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Washington also has four wins and has played well this year. One of those wins came over Xavier and then the Huskies took San Diego State to the wire in double overtime before losing, 100-97. They have shown grit and could be a sleeper in Pac-12 play.

OREGON DUCKS (4-2)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks opened with four straight wins over Georgia, Montana, Tennessee State and Florida A&M and then lost two games to Santa Clara and Alabama. This team is hard to gauge, but star center N’Faly Dante has played just one game so far.

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Utah has burst out with five wins thus far, defeating Wake Forest and Saint Mary’s while losing to Houston and St. John’s. A chance to upset ranked BYU is big for them, and the Utes are doing what they can in hopes of returning to the Big Dance.

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA has five wins this year and it was always going to be a tough year with all the talent the Bruins watched leave. The two losses came against Marquette and Gonzaga by a combined six points, but the four wins have come against cakewalk programs. They face Villanova on Saturday.

Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffs were in the AP Top 25 at one point but lost to Florida State and then fell to Colorado State, which is ranked and looks really good. The Buffs face Pepperdine and Miami (FL) coming up, so they’ll need to play well going into Pac-12 play.

Syndication: The Register Guard

The Trojans lost to UC Irvine by 10 in their third game of the season, which hurts. But, wins over Seton Hall and Kansas State are good. They also face Gonzaga on Saturday AND have Bronny James cleared to return to practice.

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Lloyd just keeps winning games, and that Princeton upset is behind them. Arizona is 6-0 with wins over Michigan State and Duke (on the road!), and the Keshad Johnson transfer has paid off big time for the Wildcats.

