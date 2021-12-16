Pac-12 men’s basketball power rankings: Part 2

The college basketball season is rolling at a rapid pace and conference play is about to start the most teams across the country.

As far as the Pac-12 is concerned, the conference is extremely top-heavy. Arizona, UCLA and USC were all ranked in the top-10 in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll and don’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

After that, Colorado, Utah, and Washington State appear to be quite a ways down, and then the bottom chunk of the conference is looking pretty iffy, at best.

With December halfway done, it is time to do another power rankings edition, and there are quite a few changes.

OREGON STATE (1-9) (0-2 PAC-12)

Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur(22) looks for a shot around Oregon State’s guard Trea Williams(4) during the second half at Hilton Coliseum Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Ames, Iowa.

What do Samford, UC Davis, and Princeton all have in common?

They all have victories over the Beavers. Yes, the same Beavers that made the Sweet 16 less than a year ago. How is this possible?

Oregon State (1-9) just lost at home to UC Davis, which recently lost to Academy of Art (DII) This would qualify as a Quad XVII loss for the Beavers — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) December 15, 2021

Who knows, but a loss to UC Davis —a team that lost to Academy of Art —is inexcusable. The one victory? Portland State to start the year.

Things look bad in Corvallis.

ARIZONA STATE (5-6) (1-1 PAC-12)

Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Jay Heath (5) dribbles as Loyola Ramblers guard Keith Clemons (5) defends during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Sun Devils would be the most disappointing team any other year if it weren’t for Oregon’s season. Arizona State lost to UC Riverside then dropped five straight.

However, four of those games were against potential tournament teams. Perhaps Arizona State is on the rise after defeating Oregon, Grand Canyon and Creighton in a row.

WASHINGTON (4-4) (0-1 PAC-12)

Oct 13, 2021; San Francisco, CA, USA; Washington Huskies forward Nate Roberts (1) and Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) smile during an interview during Pac-12 menÕs basketball media day. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Huskies caught a mini-break of sorts after they had games postponed against UCLA and Arizona. They sit at 4-4 but haven’t looked very good at all.

The four wins have come against South Dakota State, Northern Arizona, Texas Southern and George Mason. But, they lost to a three-win Northern Illinois team (gulp).

CALIFORNIA (6-5) (1-1 PAC-12)

Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Grant Anticevich (15) celebrates after a three point basket against the Seton Hall Pirates during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Cal bounced back a bit after an ugly opening night loss against USD. The Bears have won four of the past five games with the one loss coming against Utah and have Dartmouth and Pacific coming up.

OREGON (5-5) (0-2 PAC-12)

Oregon’s N’Faly Dante, left, Eric Williams Jr. celebrate with fans after the win over Montana Monday Nov. 29, 2021.

If you had Oregon at No. 8 in the power rankings midway through December, then buy yourself a lottery ticket.

The Ducks are arguably the most disappointing team in all of college basketball. Their five wins have come against SMU, Texas Southern, Chaminade, Montana and UC Riverside. Yikes.

The losses? A 32-point loss against BYU, 39-point defeat against Houston, and losses against Arizona State, Stanford and St. Mary’s.

Oh, and the Ducks play Baylor in a week.

STANFORD (5-3) (1-1 PAC-12)

Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Dale Bonner (3) chases down a loose ball against Stanford Cardinal guard Noah Taitz (20) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t worry, Oregon is coming soon.

Stanford has fine wins, including a three-point victory over the Ducks. The losses came against Colorado and Baylor, with the final one behind a 16-point loss against Santa Clara.

Again, the bottom part of the Pac-12 is an absolute mess.

WASHINGTON STATE (7-3) (1-1 PAC-12)

Dec 11, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard T.J. Bamba (5) reaches for the ball against South Dakota State Jackrabbits guard Zeke Mayo (2) in the second half at Spokane Arena. Jackrabbits won 77-74. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

If we throw out the loss against Eastern Washington, the Cougars look a whole lot better. The other two losses came to USC and a surprising nine-win South Dakota State team.

But, much like Utah, the Cougars have yet to beat a worthy opponent. The verdict is still out on Washington State.

UTAH (7-3) (1-1 PAC-12)

Utah forward Timmy Allen (1) and Colorado guard Eli Parquet (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Utes are perhaps the most debatable team in the Pac-12. On the surface, they have seven wins, but they haven’t beaten a worthy opponent yet.

The three losses have come against BYU, USC and an 8-1 TCU squad. Is this a tournament team or not?

Only time will tell.

COLORADO (8-3) (1-1 PAC-12)

Dec 4, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Tristan da Silva (23) and guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) and guard Elijah Parquet (24) and forward Jabari Walker (12) and guard KJ Simpson (2) during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at the CU Events Center. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffs look to be one team to be the top of that next tier of Pac-12 programs. The loss against Southern Illinois continues to look bad, but they fought hard at times against UCLA and Tennessee in back-to-back games.

The Buffs have a path to the NCAA Tournament if they can win a nice chunk of games come conference play, and they still have to face Kansas on Dec. 21.

USC (10-0) (2-0 PAC-12)

Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) fends off Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Another top-10 team representing the Pac-12. The Trojans are another dangerous team, and Isaiah Mobley is proving why he can follow his brother’s footsteps and be in the NBA next season.

USC has victories over San Diego State and Utah with Georgia Tech and Oklahoma State coming up. There is a possibility that the Trojans end up dethroning UCLA or Arizona as the top team in the Pac-12, but there is a long way to go.

ARIZONA (9-0) (1-0 PAC-12)

Nov 21, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry (4) celebrates with his team mates after defeating the Michigan Wolverines 80-62 to win the Roman Main Event Championship game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Wildcats have been a tremendous surprise early on. They have yet to lose a game and have a huge 18-point victory against Michigan at the end of November.

Arizona also has victories against Illinois, Wichita State and Wyoming. The next few weeks should be telling as the Wildcats face Tennessee, UCLA and USC in a brutal three-game stretch.

UCLA (8-1) (2-0 PAC-12)

Nov 15, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) is greeted after drawing the foul against the Long Beach State 49ers during the first half at Pauley Pavilion. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, the Bruins have one loss and Arizona and USC don’t. But, the lone UCLA loss is against Gonzaga, so take that as you will.

The Bruins seem to be a favorite for a top seed in the NCAA Tournament and should be playing for a Pac-12 title. They beat Villanova earlier in the year and have cruised past everybody except the Zags.

This team is for real, and a Dec. 30 game against Arizona will be massive.

