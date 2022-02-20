Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Year Power Rankings

The Pac-12 basketball regular season is coming to an end, with just a few weeks remaining until the conference tournament in Las Vegas in mid-March.

On the whole it has been a disappointing season in the Pac-12, with only three teams establishing themselves as clear NCAA Tournament teams – Arizona, UCLA, and USC – while a handful of other teams, including Oregon and Washington State, are now on the outside looking in for spots on the bubble.

Still, that does not mean there haven’t been outstanding individual performances from some of the nation’s best college basketball players, many who reside right here on the west coast.

With only a few weeks to go until the end of the year awards are announced, we at Ducks Wire decided to put together a power ranking of the 10 players most likely to earn the conference’s most coveted award: the Player of the Year.

Factoring in statistical performance, individual impact on team success, and year-to-year growth, here is our rankings of the ten most likely candidates for the Player of the Year crown:

Tyger Campbell, PG, UCLA

Team: UCLA

Season Stats: 11.7 points, 4.4 assists, 42.5% from three

Big Game: 27 points, 3 assists vs. USC (2/12)

Campbell, UCLA’s junior point guard, has been the engine that moves the Bruins all season long. While Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez do most of the scoring, Campbell is an effortless passer and sharpshooter who can step up and hit a big shot when called upon.

Campbell is currently 18th in the Pac-12 in scoring, but third in assists and first – by a hefty margin – in assists to turnover ratio, making him one of the most efficient point guards not just in the conference but in the entire country.

UCLA hasn’t quite met expectations after their Final 4 run last year, but Campbell is one of the best guards in the country and is a huge part of what will make this team a contender in March.

Christian Koloko, Center, Arizona

Team: Arizona

Season Stats: 12 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.0 blocks

Big Game: 22 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks vs. UW (1/3)

Few players have benefitted from new coach Tommy Lloyd as much as Koloko, who went from averaging 5.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last year to 12.1 and 7.4 this year, while only increasing his minutes per game by about seven.

Lloyd has a great reputation of working with big men, and Koloko is one of the most feared centers in the entire country thanks to his efficient scoring down low (60.9% from the field, second in the conference behind N’Faly Dante) as well as his rim protection on defense.

He is currently averaging a conference-best three blocks per game, and has altered tons of shots throughout the season thanks to his length and quick reaction time down low.

While he has two teammates who are more likely to take home the Player of the Year crown in the Pac-12, Koloko is a huge piece of what makes this team so successful this season, and he’ll be a problem for opposing teams in March.

Andre Kelly, Forward, Cal

Team: Cal

Season Stats: 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 60.7 FG%

Big Game: 29 points, 15 rebounds vs. Southern Utah (11/18)

Cal has been a disappointment this season, but senior forward Andre Kelly remains one of the team’s biggest bright spots. His 60.7% field goal percentage trails only Dante and Koloko in the conference, while his 8.4 rebounds is second and his 13.4 points is tied for tenth.

The Pac-12 Player of the Year likely isn’t coming from a team with a record as bad as Cal’s, but Kelly deserves some recognition for what has been a very stellar senior season in Berkley.

Will Richardson, Guard, Oregon

Team: Oregon

Season Stats: 15.2 points, 3.4 assists, 41.5 3P%

Big Game: 28 points (5-8 from three) vs. USC (1/15)

The Ducks may have crushed their at-large NCAA Tournament hopes with the loss to Cal at home, but that doesn’t preclude Will Richardson from consideration for Pac-12 Player of the Year.

The senior guard had a really rough patch early in the season, but rebounded in a major way as the team got into conference play, helping lead the Ducks to wins in 10 out of 11 games throughout January.

Richardson is a fringe NBA draft candidate, and if can help lead this team to huge victories in the final week of the Pac-12 season, and/or in the NCAA Tournament, he’ll only help his cause for a spot in the league.

Jabari Walker, Forward, Colorado

Team: Colorado

Season Stats: 14.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists

Big Game: 24 points, 11 rebounds vs. Oregon (1/25)

After a strong freshman season in a reserve role, many expected Walker to come out and compete for Pac-12 Player of the Year as a sophomore – and indeed here he is.

Walker’s averages of 14.5 points and 9.2 rebounds rank sixth and first in the Pac-12, respectively, and his performance, age, and 6’8, 200 pound frame make him an ideal NBA candidate for this year’s draft.

Colorado hasn’t been consistent enough to make the NCAA Tournament, which hurts Walker’s chances of winning the award, but he’s been one of the strongest players in the conference without a doubt.

Azuolas Tubelis, Forward, Arizona

Team: Arizona

Season Stats: 15.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists

Big Game: 32 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists vs. Utah (1/25)

While the numbers don’t look drastically different at first glance, Tubelis has improved considerably under coach Tommy Lloyd in his second collegiate season. He’s averaging three more points per game, twice as many assists, more steals, and more blocks, while playing fewer minutes per game.

This is happening in part because Lloyd changed his role, and got this team out running in transition a lot more than they did under coach Sean Miller previously.

Tubelis is also shooting an excellent 55% from the field – and while the three point shooting hasn’t been there he’s still a really difficult assignment for defenses thanks to his ball-handling skills and 6’11 frame.

Like Koloko, Tubelis isn’t even the strongest POY candidate on his own team, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a huge part of Arizona’s run this year.

Johnny Juzang, Guard, UCLA

Team: UCLA

Season Stats: 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 39% 3P

Big Game: 25 points, 8 rebounds vs. Villanova (11/12)

Juzang was an all Pac-12 player last season, and this year all he has done is improve in basically every single metric while leading UCLA through an outstanding regular season – even if they have struggled as of late.

The combo guard is second in the conference in scoring at 17.9 points per game, getting it done from beyond the arc and in the paint, while also converting 85.2% of the time from the free throw line.

UCLA’s chances of making another deep run in March rely a ton on Juzang, and if he can catch fire again this team could be back in the Final 4 once again.

Isaiah Mobley, Forward, USC

Team: USC

Season Stats: 14.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists

Big Game: 21 points, 12 rebounds vs. Utah (12/1)

Mobley is not just the older brother of Cleveland center and Rookie of the Year candidate Evan Mobley, but he’s a certified baller in his own right.

The junior forward is averaging 14.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, good for seventh and third in the conference, respectively. He’s the best player on arguably the second best team in the conference, and he’s a nightmare for opposing defenses because of his ferocious rebounding, skilled passing, and his ability to step out and knock down a three pointer, which he hits about 39% of the time.

If USC wins the Pac-12 crown, Mobley will have a very strong argument for POY – even if he’s not among the leading scorers in the conference.

Terrell Brown, Guard, Washington

Team: Washington

Season Stats: 22.2 points, 4.4 assists, 2.4 steals

Big Game: 30 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists vs. Utah (1/29)

Brown has had a fascinating collegiate career. He started at Shoreline Community College, before playing two seasons at SeattleU – where he was the WAC Player of the Year in 19-20 after averaging 20.8 points.

He then spent one year as a backup at Arizona before transferring back home to Washington, where he is putting up a whopping 22.2 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.4 steals per game for the surprisingly good Huskies.

Brown would be one of very few players to win conference player of the year in two different conferences during his career, although he’ll have a hard time winning it this year unless UW can make a nice run in the conference tournament.

Bennedict Mathurin, Guard, Arizona

Team: Arizona

Season Stats: 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists

Big Game: 30 points, 7 rebounds vs. Illinois (12/11)

At this point, the Pac-12 Player of the Year award is Mathurin’s to lose. Sure Brown has gaudy scoring numbers, but Mathurin is unquestionably the best, most dynamic player on the best team in the conference and one of the best teams in the nation.

Mathurin’s 17.2 points per game is third in the conference, and he’s chipping in just under six rebounds per game and 2.2 assists while shooting 36.9% from three.

Mathurin is a 2022 lottery pick without question, thanks to his size, strength, and ability to score multiple different ways while making an impact on the defensive end of the floor.

Before he’s playing pro ball, he will likely have some hardware from the Pac-12.

