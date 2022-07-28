Pac-12 media picks Utah to edge out Oregon for conference title

The Pac-12 media selections were announced today with Utah being the favorite to repeat as conference champions.

Oregon was picked to finish second and face the Utes in the Pac-12 title game in December. Utah received 26 of the 33 first-place votes. They picked the Ducks to win the North and the title in 2021, but there are no divisions this season.

Although USC picked up five first place votes to Oregon’s two, the Ducks received more overall points than the Trojans (345-341).

The conference dissolved the divisional format going forward since the conference presidents didn’t want the top two teams being in one division and one of the best squads being left out of the title game.

UCLA was picked fourth with 289 points and perhaps a surprise selection, Oregon State, was predicted to finish fifth with 246 points.

Washington (212) and Washington State (177) were picked to finish sixth and seventh, respectively, with the Bay Area schools (Stanford and Cal) and the Arizona schools (ASU and Arizona) falling behind. Colorado was the unlucky one to be picked to finish last with 58 points.

The 2022 Pac-12 Football Championship Game takes place on Friday, Dec. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be carried on FOX.

