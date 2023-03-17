The Pac-12 media negotiations aren’t keeping Dan Lanning up at night

A Division-I head football coach has a million things to think about as spring practices get underway. Things like how the new assistants will fit in or where and when to run a certain drill or how some players are progressing.

So while Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff works overtime trying to negotiate the best deal for the conference — one that will appease all members and bring in enough cash to the remaining 10 schools out west while also identifying a large enough television partner that will ensure the conference is well represented on Saturdays in the fall — it’s not a major concern for the head coach in Eugene.

“I’m concerned about coaching the football team,” Lanning said. “Oregon’s obviously a great product. I think you look at this conference you see a lot of great football teams right now playing at an elite level,” he said. “I’m excited to go play this year’s games. I’m really not worried about the next piece. That’s not my job.”

No matter which network decides to shell out millions of dollars for the rights to the Pac-12 content, Oregon is sure to be a big piece of that puzzle, especially with USC and UCLA out of the picture.

