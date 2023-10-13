Pac-12 media days signal hoops season nearing

Oct. 12—The Pac-12 basketball media days lacked their usual fanfare Tuesday and Wednesday, but that didn't stop Washington State stars Charlisse Leger-Walker and Bella Murekatete from showing some swagger and having a bit of fun in front of the Las Vegas cameras.

The pair of WSU women's basketball players are the defending Pac-12 champions, after all.

Leger-Walker and Murekatete did a makeshift dance routine during their photoshoot and Murekatete did a pretend marriage proposal to Leger-Walker using the Pac-12 championship trophy instead of a ring.

The duo are the returning leaders of a WSU women's team that became the first No. 7 seed to win the Pac-12 title and first ever Cougar program to win the league championship of any kind last spring.

"Of course you cannot forget what we did in Vegas (winning the title) because that's incredible, but I think it's time for us to just kind of put that in the back and start a new season and focus on going back-to-back," Murekatete said.

The hoops season is still about a month away with both WSU teams starting play on Nov. 6 at Beasley Coliseum when the women face Cal Poly and the men face the Idaho Vandals.

But here's a first look at both teams with four takeaways from this week's media days:

WSU women are still underdogs

Despite returning four starters from a team that won the conference crown and went to its third straight NCAA tournament, the Cougars were picked to finish fifth in the league in both the media and coaches preseason polls. Utah was picked to win the league in both polls.

Still, the fifth-place ranking matches the best preseason pick in program history after also being picked fifth ahead of the 1991-92 season.

"You come in maybe our first couple years and we were always the underdog," Leger-Walker said. "In some senses we still are, so I think the feel and the vibe of the program now is we've proven ourselves, we've proven how good we can be and we want to keep that going."

Leger-Walker, Murekatete land on preseason All-Pac-12 team

It's no surprise All-American Leger-Walker made preseason All-Pac-12 honors for the third straight season, nor is it that Murekatete earned a preseason accolade two years running.

Leger-Walker, a senior from Waikato, New Zealand, is the reigning Pac-12 tournament MVP after averaging 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game last season.

Murekatete, a senior from Rwanda who attended Genesis Prep Academy in Post Falls, was one of three Pac-12 players to rank in the top 10 in points (13.8), rebounds (7.0) and blocks (43 total).

"I don't think anything should really surprise us," coach Kamie Ethridge said. "I think we have that experience in our senior class."

WSU men have some work to do

The climb will be a bit steeper on the WSU men's side.

The Cougars were picked to finish 10th in the media poll, ahead of just Cal and Oregon State. Arizona was picked first.

It'll be a reload for the Cougar men this season as the team works to replace four of its top-five scorers.

WSU's biggest leaders this season might end up being a pair of transfers: Idaho transfer Isaac Jones and former Kansas guard Joseph Yesufu.

Jones, a 6-foot-9 forward, was last year's Big Sky newcomer of the year after piling up 19.4 points per game and ranking four in the league with 7.8 rebounds per contest.

And Yesufu brings national-title winning experience from the Jayhawks, with whom he averaged 4.1 points in 12.7 minutes per game last season.

"Yet to be determined but I think Joseph Yesufu is going to be really important to us because he can score, he can lead, he's been in a winning program," WSU coach Kyle Smith said. "I think Isaac Jones will have our best chance to be our leading scorer."

Final year for a historic basketball conference?

The Pac-12 media days had a bit of a somber feeling compared to the usual jovial nature of the event in Sin City.

The boisterous Bill Walton was nowhere to be found and league commissioner George Kliavkoff was noticeably absent.

The looming departure of 10 Pac-12 teams after this season hung heavy over an event that tries to build excitement around its players, teams and the upcoming season.

No men's conference has won more national championships than the Pac-12's 18 titles.

And only Tennessee has more NCAA tournament appearances on the women's side than Stanford's 35 trips to the Big Dance.

Now, those records are not likely to last for long.

For a historic conference, this upcoming season might be its last gasp.

"I'd love to keep the name, I'd love to save the league," Smith told the Los Angeles Times. "Add, build and also be a home for when they want to come back because I think it's the most absurd thing I've ever seen, those guys going to play basketball across the country."

Women's preseason Pac-12 coaches poll

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Points

1. Utah (7) 116

2. UCLA (3) 109

3. Stanford (2) 100

4. Colorado 90

5. Washington State 84

6. USC 70

7. Arizona 51

8. Oregon 49

9. Washington 46

10. Oregon State 43

11. California 22

12. Arizona State 12

Women's preseason Pac-12 media poll

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Points

1. Utah (12) 298

2. UCLA (10) 284

3. Stanford (5) 283

4. Colorado 220

5. Washington State 202

6. USC 199

7. Arizona 160

8. Oregon 137

9. Oregon State 121

10. Washington 107

11. California 52

12. Arizona State 40

Men's preseason Pac-12 media poll

Team (First-place votes) Points

1. Arizona (18) 303

2. USC (4) 264

3. UCLA (4) 249

4. Oregon 228

5. Colorado 210

6. Arizona State 148

7. Utah 139

8. Stanford 131

9. Washington 108

10. Washington St. 94

11. California 67

12. Oregon State 42

