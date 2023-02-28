Pac-12 MBB Power Rankings: Teams making moves with time running out

March is nearly upon us, and the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament is going to be a doozy with multiple teams squarely on the bubble of making the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona State took a huge leap forward with their epic, buzzer beating victory over rival Arizona on the road Saturday, and they now have a chance to go even further with games against USC and UCLA to close out the regular season.

USC has made up some ground as well, having won eight of their last 10 games, but losses at Oregon and at Oregon State hurt their resume and have them in a precarious position before their final games against Arizona and Arizona State.

Everyone else is hoping for a miracle run in the conference tournament to potentially earn themselves an auto-bid or a surprise at-large consideration, with the Pac-12 only guaranteed two teams in the big dance – far less than every other Power-5 conference at this point in the regular season.

Without further ado, here is a look at the Pac-12 power rankings heading into the final week of the regular season:

California Golden Bears (3-26) Last Week: 12

KenPom: 262

Next: @ Oregon (3/2)

Cal hasn’t won a game since they defeated Stanford back on January 6, with the current losing streak now at 13 games. Until the powers that be decided to invest in men’s basketball, this situation might keep carrying out like this for a while.

Oregon State Beavers (10-19) Last Week: 11

KenPom: 196

Next: vs. Stanford (3/2)

Oregon State’s win over USC a few weeks ago is the team’s lone win in February, as Wayne Tinkle’s squad sits at just 4-14 in conference play and without a prayer of making any kind of playoff appearance. Another rough year in Corvallis.

Washington Huskies (16-14) Last Week: 10

KenPom: 100

Next: vs. Washington State (3/2)

Washington rattled off three wins in a row over the two Oregon schools and on the road against Cal, but stumbled in a major way with a 13 point loss to Stanford.

They close the regular season at home against Washington State, a rivalry game that means little other than bragging rights for both programs.

Stanford Cardinal (12-17) Last Week: 9

KenPom: 94

Next: @ Oregon State (3/2)

The five game winning streak Stanford put together earlier in the season is long gone, as the Cardinal have now lost five of their last seven despite the win over Arizona a few weeks ago.

Jerod Haase’s job security will depend on how much Stanford’s boosters are willing to pony up for a change – but it’s been a while since hoops was a big thing in Palo Alto.

Washington State Cougars (15-15) Last Week: 8

KenPom: 57

Next: @ Washington (3/2)

Normally a five game winning streak would at least move a team up a spot in the power rankings, but Washington State’s only marquee win out of the bunch was against Oregon – with the rest coming at home against Washington and Oregon State and on the road against Stanford and Cal.

Still, it’s a nice finish to the season for Kyle Smith, and perhaps some momentum heading into the conference tournament and a potential NIT or CBI bid.

Colorado Buffaloes (15-15) Last Week: 7

KenPom: 56

Next: vs. Utah (3/4)

The Buffs finish the regular season with a brutal schedule, having lost four of their last five to UCLA, USC, Arizona, and Utah.

After a promising start, Colorado is now just 7-12 in conference play and well outside the NCAA Tournament picture.

Utah Utes (17-13) Last Week: 4

KenPom: 59

Next: @ Colorado (3/4)

Another bad finish in the Pac-12, as the Utes have lost four in a row and six of their last eight – once again going through the ridiculous Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA, and USC gauntlet and coming out of it winless.

The Utes are an up-and-coming program from the basketball side under coach Craig Smith, but they still have work to do.

Oregon Ducks (16-13) Last Week: 3

KenPom: 46

Next: vs. Cal (3/2)

The Ducks held an NCAA Tournament at-large spot in the palm of their hand, but getting swept on the road by Washington and Washington State swiftly erased that possibility, and Dana Altman’s team nearly stomped it all the way into the ground by losing at Oregon State before Rivaldo Soares saved the day.

Regardless, a deep run in the Pac-12 Tournament is the only thing preventing this team from being NIT bound in 2023.

Arizona State Sun Devils (20-9) Last Week: 6

KenPom: 61

Next: @ UCLA (3/2)

Arizona State went on the road against heated rival Arizona and won on an epic, beyond halfcourt buzzer beater from Desmond Cambridge – one of the biggest highlights of the entire Pac-12 season.

The Sun Devils have a sparkly 20-9 record and are now on the cusp of an NCAA Tournament at-large bid, with two huge games awaiting them on the road at UCLA and USC to close out the regular season.

USC Trojans (21-8) Last Week: 3

KenPom: 32

Next: vs. Arizona (3/2)

Outside of a disaster road trip involving losses at Oregon and Oregon State, USC has been on a roll – winning eight of their last 10.

The Trojans are now inside the Field of 68 with a chance to secure their spot by winning at home against Arizona and/or Arizona State. A sweep makes them a lock, a split puts them in a precarious spot, and getting swept might push them back on the outside looking in.

Big week for Andy Enfield and company.

Arizona Wildcats (24-5) Last Week: 2

KenPom: 11

Next: @ USC (3/2)

Tommy Lloyd’s team is limping into March having lost two of their last four, a road game against lowly Stanford and a rivalry game at home against Arizona State which was determined via a halfcourt buzzer beater.

The Wildcats are still in position to earn a two or at worst a three seed in the NCAA Tournament, but this is the time you want to be playing your best basketball and it does not appear Arizona is doing so.

UCLA Bruins (25-4) Last Week: 1

KenPom: 2

Next: vs. Arizona State (3/2)

UCLA has positioned themselves not only as the clear best team in the Pac-12, but a team deserving of a number one overall seed in the NCAA Tournament who could make another Final 4 run like they did in 2021.

Mick Cronin has proven himself as one of the game’s most elite coaches, and this team could really make some noise and bring glory to the conference of champions this March.

