Pac-12 looks to expand, Brian Ferentz gets a new contract at Iowa & Aaron Rodgers is going dark

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger discuss the possible schools that the Pac-12 will look to bring in after the impending departure of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten. With a new media rights deal being negotiated for the Pac-12, the conference is looking to get the most value that they can after losing two powerhouses. The podcast speculates whether SMU would be a good fit, bringing in a Texas-based market, or if west coast teams like Boise State, San Diego State or Fresno State would be a better fit.

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz received a fresh contract with new landmarks he needs to hit. Ferentz’s Hawkeyes need to win 7 games and average 25 points per game in order to get his incentive bonuses, a mark the guys are very eager to track through the upcoming college football season.

In other news, Alabama’s NIL entity has made an interesting hire in Aaron Suttles, a former beat writer who has signed on to be the director of content for the organization. Lastly, Aaron Rodgers is planning on contemplating his future in a pitch black room for 4 days to find clarity. The guys discuss Aaron’s perfectly normal offseason agenda.

1:00 The Pac-12 is looking to add SMU and San Diego State

28:40 Brian Ferentz gets an updated contract with Iowa

36:34 The 2005 Mount Union coaching staff was loaded

38:18 The Alabama NIL collective has hired beat writer Aaron Suttles to be their director of content

43:56 There are new details on the standards of NIL violations

55:02 Aaron Rodgers is going into a dark room for 4 days to contemplate his future

