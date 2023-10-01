Pac-12 has a logjam in Top 10 of US LBM Coaches poll

This is what happens when you’re favored by three touchdowns and have to hold on to an onside kick to secure the victory.

USC was a 21-point favorite at Colorado, but a poor second-half showing by a suspect defense led to the Buffaloes almost pulling the upset before losing 48-41.

As a result, the Trojans dropped a spot in the US LBM Coaches poll, creating a Pac-12 logjam in the Top 10. Teams 7-9 happen to be USC, Washington and Oregon. Both the Ducks and Huskies stayed put with their rankings as Oregon easily won at Stanford and Washington escaped the desert with a 31-24 win over Arizona.

The biggest jump was Oregon State moving up five spots to No. 15 after its big win over Utah.

Here is a look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 5-0 1589 (59) – 2 Michigan 5-0 1503 (1) – 3 Ohio State 4-0 1405 (2) – 4 Texas 5-0 1381 (1) -1 5 Florida State 4-0 1374 +1 6 Penn State 4-0 1241 +1 7 USC 5-0 1227 -1 8 Washington 5-0 1199 – 9 Oregon 5-0 1118 – 10 Alabama 4-1 996 +1 11 Notre Dame 5-1 925 +2 12 Oklahoma 5-0 888 +2 13 North Carolina 4-0 795 +2 14 Washington State 4-0 711 +3 15 Mississippi 4-1 617 +5 16 Oregon State 4-1 606 +5 17 Miami 4-0 566 +1 18 Tennessee 4-1 490 +1 19 Utah 4-1 428 -9 20 Kentucky 5-0 356 +7 21 Duke 4-1 319 -5 22 Missouri 5-0 283 +5 23 LSU 3-2 169 -11 24 Fresno State 5-0 144 +2 25 Louisville 5-0 99 +5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 23 Florida; No. 24 Kansas; No. 25 Kansas State.

Others receiving votes

Maryland 81; Kansas State 73; Texas A&M 59; Air Force 32; UCLA 29; Clemson 18; Iowa 17; Wyoming 12; Kansas 11; Tulane 10; James Madison 8; West Virginia 6; Brigham Young 5; Wisconsin 3; Marshall 3; Ohio 2; Memphis 1; Florida 1.

It would have been good to have the Ducks leapfrog both USC and Washington considering Oregon looked better than those other teams on Saturday. But in the big scheme of things, the Ducks will have plenty of chances to make major moves in the poll with Washington, WSU and USC left on the schedule.

