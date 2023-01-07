Pac-12 loads up on top-ranked transfers

The transfer portal is almost always busy, and this year has been extremely busy for the Pac-12.

Some of the top players available on the portal headed to Pac-12 programs, with the Colorado Buffaloes landing Travis Hunter and Sehdeur Sanders after they hired Deion Sanders as the new head coach.

ESPN ranked the top 50 players in the portal this time around, and a large number of them ended up in the Pac-12, including a pair that landed with the USC Trojans (h/t Don Smalley of Ducks Wire).

Arizona transfer WR Dorian Singer is ranked as the sixth-best, and he will immediately step in and help fill the void once Jordan Addison goes to the NFL.

The other big get for USC is a much-needed defensive addition in the person of Oklahoma State LB Mason Cobb, the 28th-ranked portal player.

The top transfer on the list was Travis Hunter, who flipped from Florida State to Jackson State last year. He now joins Coach Prime in Boulder. Oregon’s Ajani Cornelius is the 5th-best in the rankings.

The others on the list are as follows:

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders

Oregon State QB DJ Uiagalelei

Colorado WR Jimmy Horn Jr.

Oregon WR Traeshon Holden

UCLA DL Jake Heimlicher

With Lincoln Riley in town and the Trojans fresh off a New Year’s Six bowl game (even with the loss), they should continue to be major factors in the transfer portal.

