Pac-12 in limbo with Colorado leaving for Big 12
With reports of Colorado leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12, Dan Patrick discusses what this means for the future of the conference.
"Is this when the dominoes start to fall?" The Pac-12 is reeling and searching for answers with Colorado voting on leaving for the Big 12.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the breaking development that the University of Colorado is expected to join the Big 12 in 2024.
The Pac-12 still doesn't have a TV deal to announce and at least one member school is a bit flighty about that.
Sanders said the surgery was to address a clot in his right leg after a June procedure removed clots in his left leg.
Before it departs for the Big Ten, USC is the preseason favorite to win the Pac-12 this season.
Over the last several months, Pac-12 conference presidents have set deadlines for a deal, none of which have been met.
Even coming off a 1-11 record, Colorado continues to attract a surprising amount of action on the betting market as it begins the Deion Sanders era.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI’s Pat Forde react to San Diego State deciding to return to the Mountain West conference for another year after flirting with the Pac-12.
