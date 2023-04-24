Can the Pac-12 leverage the hype around Colorado and Coach Prime in its media rights deal? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss Colorado’s sold out Spring Football Game, and debate if the Pac-12 can use the hype around the team and the program to boost their upcoming media rights deal.

Video Transcript

DAN WETZEL: If you're watching this and you're the Pac-12, can you go back to like gas station TV and be like, we need two more million? Did you see the scene in Boulder? It was everything they promised, phenomenal put out, a huge crowd. More than 45,000 showed up.

They packed the place. It was snowing. Coach Prime was out there with his cowboy hat. The only like the-- it's so absurd. Yet, he makes it look cool. Place is crazy. It's snowing.

He's got a-- he had this 98-year-old fan kicked off, this woman, like the Sister Jean of Colorado, Boulder. I don't know. It's so good. This was exciting, though.

ROSS DELLENGER: It was incredible.

PAT FORDE: Yeah.

DAN WETZEL: What I want to know is how much. If you're watching this and you're the Pac-12, you're trying to get this TV deal, how much-- can you go back to like gas station TV and be like, we need two more million?

ROSS DELLENGER: Yes. Hey, Exxon.

DAN WETZEL: Look at Prime. We need exclusive. Pump four exclusive 24 hours a day, Pac-12 football, pump four of every gas station TV.

PAT FORDE: That'd be a big line.

ROSS DELLENGER: Actually, back in Vegas at the Football Foundation in December, right in the middle of the Pac-12 negotiations, the TV stuff, George Kliavkoff, the commissioner, told reporters that he basically suggested they were renegotiating some things now that Prime was hired, Deion was hired at Colorado because he could give them some added value, in a way, to this TV deal.

DAN WETZEL: I agree.

ROSS DELLENGER: And so he actually talked about it at length. There was some other people there, including a few commissioners, who kind of rolled their collective eyes at those comments. But no. I mean, look at what happened. Like look at-- they were the only spring game, right, on main ESPN, I believe.

DAN WETZEL: Yep. Main one, yep.

PAT FORDE: I just I love it. I love everything about it. I mean, to get 47,000 plus there in crappy weather was fantastic. So this is exactly why they hired Prime. We'll see if it carries over to the fall. We'll see if they're actually good. But the energy, the excitement, the curiosity is there.