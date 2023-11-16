Pac-12 leftovers and Mountain West coming together? Reports say it’s moving that direction

Washington State and Colorado state played in Fort Collins this season. A scheduling alliance between the Pac-12 leftovers Washington State and Oregon State along with the Mountain West could be in the works.

Are the remaining two Pac-12 schools and the Mountain West finally connecting?

Various national reports suggest it’s moving in that direction, although a full merger isn’t likely imminent.

Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports reported Thursday morning the two Pac-12 leftovers — Oregon State and Washington State — are working with the Mountain West about a scheduling alliance, which would be in place for the next year or two.

It could be the first step in a long-term partnership, which could see those two and Mountain West members join together in a conference.

Here’s what to know about the reported alliance and what it could mean for CSU.

Oregon State, Washington State working multiple fronts

The Pac-12 is losing all members but Oregon State and Washington State next year, with all the others joining the Big Ten, Big 12 or ACC.

It’s led to a court battle, which the two remaining schools won a battle in this week. A judge gave these schools control of the conference and its assets. The decision is being appealed, but it’s a step toward clarity for those schools as they attempt to either rebuild the Pac or join the Mountain West.

Either a merger or reverse merger would likely involve most or all of the Mountain West’s 11 full members (Hawaii, a 12th member, is football-only).

For now, a scheduling alliance is most likely.

The NCAA allows a two-year grace period for FBS conferences to get back to the eight-school requirement. Washington State and Oregon State are seeking schedule clarity for 2024 soon with the football transfer window opening in early December.

What the schedule alliance could look like

Dellenger reported a “7+1” schedule model, where Mountain West schools would play seven conference games (rather than the current eight) in addition to one against Washington State and Oregon State. Those wouldn’t count as conference games and Oregon State and Washington State wouldn’t be eligible for the MW championship.

It would also include a financial package to benefit the MW. An agreement for a long-term deal could also be part of the negotiations.

The remaining Pac-2 could also work with the MW toward scheduling together for other sports.

There are plenty of moving parts, but any alliance would likely be announced soon to allow schools to share with their players what is expected next season before the transfer portal opens.

What it could mean for CSU

If a merger of sorts happens, it could be a financial benefit to CSU. Even though a new Mountain West-Pac rebuild wouldn’t command the same dollars as, say, the Big Ten or Big 12, it would still likely be a significant increase.

The Mountain West’s TV deal can be renegotiated in two years, right as a proposed two-year scheduling alliance expires.

For next season, it would be interesting to see how CSU’s football could change. Here’s who the Rams are currently scheduled to face:

Home: Northern Colorado, Colorado, UTEP, Utah State, Wyoming, New Mexico and San Jose State.

Away: Texas, Air Force, Boise State, Fresno State and San Diego State.

CSU hosted Washington State this season and played in Pullman last season. Oregon State being the Pac-2 school slid in would make sense (a trip to Corvallis was canceled in 2020) but there are enough moving parts that those factors may not matter.

The nonconference slate won’t change, but from a competitive standpoint CSU likely would not want to lose some of the more “winnable” Mountain West games (such as home vs. New Mexico, for example) and replace them with another (former) Power 5 program. Wyoming and Air Force are "protected rivalries" in the MW's current schedule format and almost certainly wouldn't be replaced.

