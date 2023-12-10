Pac-12 imprint on 2023 Heisman Trophy race was extensive

The final season of Pac-12 football did not technically produce a Heisman Trophy winner. Jayden Daniels of LSU represented the SEC. Yet, we all know that Daniels used to be a Pac-12 quarterback at Arizona State. The Pac-12 can claim a former player as a Heisman winner, just not a current one.

The second and third finishers in the 2023 Heisman race are current Pac-12 quarterbacks. We are obviously referring to Michael Penix of Washington and Bo Nix of Oregon.

A former Arizona State quarterback beat out a Washington Husky and an Oregon Duck for the Heisman in the last year of Pac-12 football. There is poetry — and pain and sadness — in that sentence.

With a former Pac-12 player winning the Heisman this year, we can also say that each of the past two Heisman winners played Pac-12 football, with Caleb Williams of USC winning the 2022 stiff-arm trophy.

These facts should be points of pride for Pac-12 football fans. They are also stinging reminders that this conference never needed to die.

Hopefully it will be reborn in several years, when the madness of realignment subsides and power brokers realize they should never have scrambled the national college sports map in the ways they have over the past 24 months.

