Pac-12 honors Spencer Webb on the opening weekend of conference games

In a show of solidarity, the Pac-12 Conference has announced the six host schools from today’s conference games will honor Spencer Webb, a member of the Oregon Ducks’ team who tragically passed away this summer in a cliff-jumping accident at Triangle Lake.

The six teams hosting, Washington State, Oregon State, Colorado, California, Washington and Arizona State, will all paint the 4-yard line yellow for the tight end who passed away this summer due to an accidental fall at Triangle Lake.

Oregon has painted its 4-yard lines on each side of the field inside Autzen Stadium. The Ducks have also included a spider web decal with a No. 4 inside of it on their helmets for the 2022 season.

To honor the life of @oregonfootball’s Spencer Webb on the first weekend of conference play, our Pac-12 family joined today in painting all 4-yard marks with @GoDucks yellow across the league. 🙏💚💛#4Spence🕸️ pic.twitter.com/HFPbU8nEy1 — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 24, 2022

