Pac-12 home teams paint 22-yard line hashmarks red in memory of Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan

Barry Werner
·1 min read
USC isn’t playing Utah on Saturday. That didn’t stop the Trojans, and their fellow Pac-12 schools, from paying tribute to the memory of two Ute football players who have died in the 10 months.

The Trojans were playing Arizona at the LA Coliseum. They took time to have the 22-yard line hashes painted red in memory of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe.

Other schools did, too.

Utah is retiring the No. 22 Jordan and Lowe wore. Lowe was shot and killed Sept. 26, nine months after Jordan died in an accidental shooting Lowe switched from No. 2 to 22 this season to honor Jordan.

