Pac-12 Heisman winners from USC, Oregon offer the ultimate choice

If you were a tennis fan in the 1980s, you probably chose between one of Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova, or one of John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors, or Ivan Lendl. If you were a basketball fan in the 1990s, you might have chosen among one of the elite big men of the time: Ewing, Olajuwon, David Robinson, or Shaq. Great athletes stand out in every era. For USC and Oregon in the latter stages of the Pac-12 era, two Heisman winners rise above all others. USC’s Reggie Bush and Oregon’s Marcus Mariota were transcendent, electric, regularly brilliant college football players. They played the college game as well as anyone who ever has. It’s hard to set the bar any higher than they did.

We talked to our friends at Ducks Wire and explored the comparison between 2005 Reggie Bush and 2014 Marcus Mariota in their respective Heisman seasons. We know USC fans prefer Reggie and Oregon fans prefer Marcus, but it’s fun to talk about this comparison just the same.

Here’s our Ducks Wire show:

