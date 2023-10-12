Pac-12 Heisman Watch: Washington's Michael Penix Jr. takes sole leadership in odds

Week 6 in the Pac-12 brought some surprising results as conference play continued to ramp up for the third straight week. As always, the quarterback performances within the conference were excellent.

USC and Caleb Williams once again narrowly avoided defeat in a 43-41 triple overtime victory over the Arizona Wildcats. Meanwhile, the Colorado Buffaloes got back in the win column with a solid performance from quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Elsewhere, UCLA handed Washington State its first loss of the season, and the Oregon State Beavers scored 52 points in a win over Cal, thanks in large part to quarterback DJ Uiagalelei's five touchdown passes.

A year before the conference is set to become all but obsolete, the Pac-12 is having one of its best seasons. Six of its 12 schools are ranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 5 action. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, USC's Williams, is just one of four Pac-12 quarterbacks in the top 16 players with the best Heisman odds in 2023.

As conference play continues, the competition is only going to heat up. We'll be keeping track of the Pac-12 and its Heisman hopefuls all year long.

All odds listed are from BetMGM as of Thursday, Oct. 12.

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

2023 Heisman odds:

Penix took the lead over USC's Williams despite not playing a game thanks to the Huskies' Week 6 bye. His Heisman odds are up to +200, according to BetMGM.

Most recent performance:

Penix last played in the Huskies' Week 5 win over Arizona. He finished the game 30-40 passing with 363 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

2023 Heisman odds:

For the first time all season, Williams is not holding a share of the lead in odds to win the Heisman Trophy. Needing three overtimes to defeat Arizona dropped his odds from +175 to +225.

Most recent performance:

The USC quarterback turned in perhaps his most lackluster start of the year as a passer, completing 14 of his 25 pass attempts for 219 yards and one touchdown. Williams did rush for 41 yards as well, adding three touchdowns with his legs.

2023 Heisman odds:

Like Penix and the Huskies, Nix and the Ducks had a bye during Week 6 action. Even so, Nix's odds jumped from +800 to +600 over the past week.

Most recent performance:

With a bye in Week 6, Nix's latest performance was in a Week 5 rout of Stanford. He was 27-32 passing with 290 yards and four passing touchdowns.

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

2023 Heisman odds:

Despite getting back in the win column after two straight losses, Sanders' Heisman odds dropped after Week 6, though he remained on the odds leaderboard where others dropped off. His current odds stand at +15000.

Most recent performance:

Sanders led the Buffaloes to a narrow, 27-24 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils. The quarterback passed for 239 yards and one touchdown while completing 26 of his 42 pass attempts. He also rushed for a touchdown in the game.

