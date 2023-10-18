Pac-12 Heisman Watch: Washington's Michael Penix Jr. now the clear favorite

What a week it was in the world of Pac-12 football.

It began with Colorado and Shedeur Sanders blowing a 29-0 halftime lead to Stanford on Friday night to lose in overtime, 46-43. On Saturday, Oregon State and Utah continued to roll, and undefeated Washington narrowly escaped its top 10 showdown with Oregon thanks to a missed field goal. Meanwhile, Notre Dame handed USC its first loss of the season in a rout in South Bend, 48-20.

With all of the chaos among (what were perceived as) the top teams in the Pac-12, there was also a lot of movement in the Heisman odds leaderboard. The conference still has five of the top 17 quarterbacks in Heisman odds according to BetMGM, but the board looks nothing like it did just one week ago.

There is still plenty of conference play left on the schedule, so things are bound to change more over the last six weeks of the college football season.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is the favorite to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy, according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

All odds listed are from BetMGM as of Wednesday, Oct. 18.

2023 Heisman odds: -145

The quarterback of the final undefeated team in the Pac-12 has seen his Heisman odds rise dramatically after defeating the Oregon Ducks. Penix already had the top odds nationally heading into Week 7 (at +200), but the win pushed the Indiana transfer's odds past even money to -145.

Most recent performance:

Penix was dominant in the Huskies' win over the Ducks, throwing for 302 yards and four touchdown passes with one interception while completing 22 of his 37 pass attempts (59.4%).

Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Heisman odds: +3000

For the first time all season, USC's Caleb Williams isn't in the top two of Heisman candidates in the Pac-12. This week, Nix stole that No. 2 spot with +3000 odds.

Most recent performance:

As great as Penix was in their matchup, Nix was productive in his own right. He was 33-44 passing with 337 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Heisman odds: +3500

Williams was right with Penix near the top of the Heisman betting board, but after a bad performance against Notre Dame, his odds have slipped to +3500.

Most recent performance:

Entering the game against the Fighting Irish, Williams had thrown just one interception all season. Against Notre Dame, he threw three. In one of the worst performances of his collegiate career, the Trojans quarterback threw for 199 yards and had one touchdown along with the three picks.

DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Oregon State

Heisman odds: +6600

Uiagalelei's Heisman Trophy odds stand at +6600 with Oregon State's 6-1 start.

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Heisman odds: +25000

Sanders' odds have dropped heavily since earlier this season, but his name is still on odds boards. His odds to win the Heisman Trophy are 250:1.

