Pac-12 Heisman Watch: Washington's Michael Penix Jr. makes a leap as conference play begins

The Pac-12 is the conference to watch for Heisman candidates in 2023.

The Pac-12 opened conference play in Week 4 of the college football season, and it wasn't without its fair share of drama. Some of the conference's quarterbacks made some serious progress in their Heisman campaigns.

The Oregon Ducks handed Deion Sanders and Colorado their first loss of the season, the Washington Huskies easily handled the California Golden Bears and Washington State survived Oregon State in what Lee Corso called the "Nobody Wants Us Bowl."

A year before the conference is set to become all but obsolete, the Pac-12 is having one of its best, most competitive seasons. Six of its 12 schools are ranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 4 action. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams, plays for USC, and he's just one of five Pac-12 quarterbacks in the top 20 players with the best Heisman odds in 2023.

As conference play continues, the competition is only going to heat up. We'll be keeping track of the Pac-12 and its Heisman hopefuls all year long.

USC QB Caleb Williams won the 2022 Heisman Trophy and leads the odds to win in 2023.

All odds listed are from BetMGM as of Sunday, Sept. 24.

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

2023 Heisman odds:

Williams is tied for the lead in Heisman odds among all players in college football, not just his conference. His current odds stand at +350.

Most recent performance:

Williams led the USC Trojans to their fourth win of the year with a 42-28 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The quarterback was 20-31 passing for 322 yards and three touchdowns. Williams still has not thrown an interception this season.

His total touchdown passes stand at 15 through four games.

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Washington Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. has surged up Heisman odds boards in recent weeks.

2023 Heisman odds:

Penix is tied with Williams as the Heisman odds leader for both overall and Pac-12 rankings. Penix's odds are also at +350 after four weeks of play.

Most recent performance:

The Huskies dominated their opponents for a fourth straight week, beating the Cal Golden Bears, 59-32. Penix completed all but six of his 25 pass attempts for 304 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

On the season, Penix has thrown 16 touchdowns to two interceptions. He currently leads the FBS with his 1,636 passing yards through four games.

Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Bo Nix and the Ducks easily handled the Colorado Buffaloes at home.

2023 Heisman odds:

Nix's phenomenal Week 4 performance against the Buffaloes at home has helped him move up to fourth in national rankings for Heisman odds. He's up into the top three now in his conference behind Williams and Penix while trailing only Texas' Quinn Ewers for third in the nation. His odds are +1200 to win the trophy.

Most recent performance:

Nix and the Ducks moved to an impressive 4-0 by shutting down the Colorado Buffaloes, 42-6. The Ducks' quarterback completed 28 of his 33 pass attempts, putting up 276 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

This season, Nix has thrown 11 touchdowns. His interception against the Buffs was his first of the season.

Cameron Ward, QB, Washington State

Washington State QB Cameron Ward made his Heisman case in a statement win over Oregon State in Week 4.

2023 Heisman odds:

Ward is tied with Michigan's J.J. McCarthy and Ohio State's Kyle McCord as the 10th-highest ranked player in Heisman odds and fourth of Pac-12 quarterbacks. His odds are at +3500 through three games.

Most recent performance:

The Washington State Cougars eked out a 38-35 victory over Oregon State on Saturday, and they couldn't have done it without Ward. The quarterback went 28-34 on pass attempts with 404 yards and four passing touchdowns with zero interceptions. He also added another touchdown with his legs, making him responsible for all five Cougars touchdowns.

Ward ranks third in FBS with 1,390 passing yards and fourth with 13 passing touchdowns. He is one of just three players to have over 1,000 passing yards, a double-digit passing touchdown total and zero interceptions this season, along with USC's Williams and Notre Dame's Sam Hartman.

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

2023 Heisman odds:

Sanders (+8000) is ranked 20th on MGM's Heisman odds list.

Most recent performance:

Sanders was one of the hottest names in early Heisman odds through three weeks, but Colorado's rout at the hands of Oregon, 42-6, have dropped him down odds boards. Still, Sanders was 23-33 on attempts and threw for 159 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions against the Ducks.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 1,410 yards (second in FBS), 11 touchdowns and just one interception while boasting a completion rate of nearly 77%.

