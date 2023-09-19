Pac-12 Heisman Watch: Caleb Williams is odds leader among candidates in Conference of Champions

The Pac-12 is the conference to watch for Heisman candidates in 2023.

The Pac-12 is sometimes referred to as the "Conference of Champions" for its status as the leader of all conferences in total NCAA national championships. For the 2023 college football season, the Pac-12 could earn another nickname: the conference of Heisman candidates.

One year before one of the oldest conferences in college football will see all but two of its member schools depart for others, the Pac-12 could be having one of its most competitive years in recent memory.

Eight of its 12 schools are ranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll ahead of Week 4 action. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams, plays for USC, and he's just one of four Pac-12 quarterbacks in the top eight in current 2023 Heisman odds.

The competition will surely only get spicier as conference play gets into full swing in Week 4. That's why this year, we'll be keeping track of the Pac-12 and its Heisman hopefuls all year long.

USC QB Caleb Williams won the 2022 Heisman Trophy and leads the odds to win in 2023.

Heisman Trophy repeats: As Caleb Williams seeks second Heisman, how recent attempts have fallen short

Williams is the favorite to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

All odds listed are from BetMGM as of Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

2023 Heisman odds:

Williams leads the odds for Heisman candidates in all of college football, let alone just the Pac-12. His current odds stand at +350.

Most recent performance:

Williams led the USC Trojans to their third straight win with a 56-10 rout of Stanford to begin conference play on Sept. 9.

The quarterback completed all but two of his 21 pass attempts for 281 yards and three touchdowns. For the third straight game, Williams did not throw an interception and was pulled from the game after the Trojans built a massive early lead.

His total touchdown passes stand at 12 through three games.

College football Week 4: CFB set for historic week with seven games matching ranked opponents

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Washington QB Michael Penix is second in Heisman odds in 2023.

2023 Heisman odds:

Penix is behind Williams as No. 2 in Heisman odds for both overall and Pac-12 rankings. Penix's odds are +550 after three weeks of play.

Most recent performance:

The Washington Huskies went to East Lansing and took care of business easily against the Michigan State Spartans, winning 41-7 behind a strong effort from Penix. The Tampa, Fla. native was 27-35 passing for 473 yards and four touchdowns.

On the season, Penix has thrown 12 touchdowns to one interception.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is among top Pac-12 Heisman hopefuls through three weeks in 2023.

2023 Heisman odds:

Sanders is the third-highest ranked Pac-12 quarterback in Heisman odds and tied for sixth overall with Michigan's J.J. McCarthy. His (and McCarthy's) odds are at +1800 through three games.

Most recent performance:

Sanders led the Buffaloes to their third straight win of the season, taking down Colorado State in double overtime, 43-35. The quarterback was 38-47 for 348 yards and four touchdowns. Sanders threw his first interception of the year in Week 3 and upped his touchdown tally to 10 on the season.

Oregon QB Bo Nix has been enjoying plenty of success since transferring to Oregon from Auburn.

2023 Heisman odds:

Nix is immediately below Sanders in Pac-12 and national rankings for Heisman odds. That still puts him in the top four in his conference and top eight nationally. His odds are +2200 to win the trophy.

Most recent performance:

Nix and the Ducks marched to a 3-0 start by handily defeating the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, 55-10. The Ducks' quarterback completed 21 of his 27 pass attempts, putting up 247 yards and three touchdowns before sitting for most of the second half.

This season, Nix has thrown eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.

CFB bowl projections: Florida State holds onto playoff spot (barely)

Other possible Pac-12 Heisman candidates

Washington State QB Cameron Ward is another name to watch this season.

Williams, Penix, Sanders and Nix have been impressive through three weeks, but there are a few other possible Heisman hopefuls to look out for around the conference.

Cameron Ward, QB, Washington State

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward has thrown for 986 yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions while boasting a completion rate above 70%. The Cougars have started the season 3-0 and just made their Coaches Poll debut at No. 24.

Ward is not currently listed on Heisman odds boards.

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Colorado two-way (wide receiver/cornerback) player Travis Hunter suffered an injury in Week 3 that's taken him off Heisman odds boards. However, his two-way player status will always make him an intriguing candidate, depending on when he could return.

He has 16 catches for 213 yards as well as nine tackles, two pass break-ups and an interception on the season. His Heisman odds prior to Week 3 stood at +3500.

DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Oregon State

Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is another candidate to keep an eye on. After transferring to Oregon State from Clemson ahead of this season, Uiagalelei has thrown for 630 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a completion rate just over 60%.

It's a more underwhelming start than some of his competitors in the Pac-12, but the California native could surge up the boards with strong performances in conference play.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2023 Heisman Trophy candidates in Pac-12 have good odds, big numbers