Pac-12 Heisman QB comparison — Matt Leinart vs Marcus Mariota

The Pac-12 football era has, in a meaningful sense, come to an end. We can say that Washington State and Oregon State are technically carrying the banner for the conference, but two teams is not a conference in anything but a legal sense. The Pac-12 is, for all intents and purposes, dead. Maybe we can say that the league is frozen in a cryogenic chamber and could be brought back to life in 10 years. Maybe the league is in a deep coma. At any rate, it is no longer functional to any significant degree. As we look back on the story of Pac-12 football, comparing Heisman Trophy quarterbacks in the conference is an interesting exercise. Consider 2004 Matt Leinart of USC versus 2014 Marcus Mariota of Oregon.

Leinart was awesome in 2004 for the Trojans under Pete Carroll, completing nearly two-thirds of his passes for 33 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions. That’s magnificent, God-tier performance as the leader of a dynamic offense which had Reggie Bush in the backfield. Everything came together for that 2004 USC offense.

Marcus Mariota was extraordinary in 2014 for Oregon. He threw for over 4,400 yards with 42 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. A quarterback can’t play much better than Mariota did for the Ducks.

Statistically, Mariota’s season was better. However, as USC fans will very quickly remind Oregon fans, the Trojans play for national championships. Leinart won it all in 2004. Mariota did not.

We all know which season we would prefer here at USC.

