Pac-12 Happy Hour with Yogi Roth and Ashley Adamson | October 4, 2022

Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth and Ashley Adamson crack open a Deschutes and discuss the Pac-12's top quarterbacks, what's next for Colorado, USC and UCLA's perfect records and other Week 6 storylines in this episode of Pac-12 Social Happy Hour.

