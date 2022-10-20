Breaking News:

Pac-12 Happy Hour with Yogi Roth and Ashley Adamson | October 19, 2022

Yogi Roth and Ashley Adamson crack open a Deschutes and discuss the wild USC-Utah game, preview UCLA-Oregon, and more in Pac-12 Happy Hour presented by Deschutes.

