On this episode of Pac-12 Happy Hour, presented by Deschutes, Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson and Yogi Roth recap Washington State's upset of No. 19 Wisconsin, Oregon State's last-second win at Fresno State and other Week 2 highlights. Then they look ahead to Cal's matchup at Notre Dame, Washington's home game against No. 11 Michigan State and other happenings around the Pac-12.